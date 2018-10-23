Watch out, Christmas. Halloween is rapidly catching up to Santa territory as a holiday where we spend more than we intend to on everything from costumes to decor. The selection of dress-up outfits for the occasion is enormous, and sometimes the price tags are, too. Even pet costumes can be ridiculously expensive, and yet you still might be tempted to indulge.

Why do we dress up our dogs and cats on October 31? It's not like they're anxious to collect a bucketful of mini-Kit Kats and lollipops. And pets don't have our sense of fashion and fun; they don't know why a lion's mane hood or Harry Potter cape looks so awesome on them. Pet author Alexandra Horowitz told The New Yorker that for dogs, wearing a costume may make them feel submissive, because the pressure on their body is similar to having an alpha male lean or stand over them to assert dominance. Still, Horowitz added, a dog may go along with the spirit of the day for the sake of the attention and the treats its owner gives for being a good sport, and this may be true for other pets as well. So we revel in the goofy/creepy fun of going against the norm on this night of let's-pretend, and bring our pets into it because they look so Instagrammably cute in their hot-dog and biker suits.

While some pet Halloween getups for your pet are easy on the wallet, others will mean eating boxed mac 'n' cheese for a week or two. But if you love the holiday and your pet equally, the memory of a showstopping Halloween could be worth the expense. Take a look at some of the designer pet duds available online now.

Fairy Costume Fairy Dog Wings With Free Harness $250 Etsy Fantasy lovers should be charmed by this custom-made fairy wing outfit, available on Etsy. The hefty price tag reflects the workmanship; the wings are bordered in leather and brass, and attach to the harness, which the designer offers for free with the purchase. The wings are tailored to flap freely when your dog moves. Buy Now

"Pawleficent" Costume Maleficent Dog Costume $196 Etsy One of the most prevalent themes in designer doggie wear is popular Disney characters, both heroes and villains. This definitely fits into the latter category, though the only scary thing about it is the cost. The custom-made ensemble includes the evil fairy's signature horns and a comfortable cape. (Magic staff not included.) Buy Now

Rapunzel Dress Rapunzel Dog Costume $125 Etsy This elaborate Disney princess dog dress will cost you more than a similar dress for your child, but if you go twinsies for both, it'll be the hit of the trick-or-treating crowd. Buy Now

Cat Clown Costume Halloween Cat Costume $89 Etsy Cats are notorious for their dignified attitude, so dressing your kitty as a clown makes an ironic statement. Like many pet outfits, it's designed with a set of faux "arms" that make your pet look from the front as if it's walking on its hind legs. At under $100, this is one of the cheaper of the high-end pet costumes, but worth it just to be able to say that you were able to get your cat to sit still long enough to put this outfit on. Buy Now

Wedding Gown Wedding Dress $68 The Posh Puppy Boutique More expensive than a retail store pet costume, yet cheaper than a human wedding ensemble, this bridal pet wear would be especially charming when paired with a groom's version for a second dog. Buy Now

Belle Gown Belle Dog Costume $204 The Posh Puppy Boutique You didn't think expensive dog Disney outfits only came in male designs, did you? This ball gown will make your female Shih Tzu or Corgi look like she stepped out of a "tail as old as time." Buy Now