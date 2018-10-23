9 Expensive Halloween 2018 Costumes For Pets, That Will Literally Hurt Your Wallet
Watch out, Christmas. Halloween is rapidly catching up to Santa territory as a holiday where we spend more than we intend to on everything from costumes to decor. The selection of dress-up outfits for the occasion is enormous, and sometimes the price tags are, too. Even pet costumes can be ridiculously expensive, and yet you still might be tempted to indulge.
Why do we dress up our dogs and cats on October 31? It's not like they're anxious to collect a bucketful of mini-Kit Kats and lollipops. And pets don't have our sense of fashion and fun; they don't know why a lion's mane hood or Harry Potter cape looks so awesome on them. Pet author Alexandra Horowitz told The New Yorker that for dogs, wearing a costume may make them feel submissive, because the pressure on their body is similar to having an alpha male lean or stand over them to assert dominance. Still, Horowitz added, a dog may go along with the spirit of the day for the sake of the attention and the treats its owner gives for being a good sport, and this may be true for other pets as well. So we revel in the goofy/creepy fun of going against the norm on this night of let's-pretend, and bring our pets into it because they look so Instagrammably cute in their hot-dog and biker suits.
While some pet Halloween getups for your pet are easy on the wallet, others will mean eating boxed mac 'n' cheese for a week or two. But if you love the holiday and your pet equally, the memory of a showstopping Halloween could be worth the expense. Take a look at some of the designer pet duds available online now.
Fairy Costume
Fairy Dog Wings With Free Harness
$250
Fantasy lovers should be charmed by this custom-made fairy wing outfit, available on Etsy. The hefty price tag reflects the workmanship; the wings are bordered in leather and brass, and attach to the harness, which the designer offers for free with the purchase. The wings are tailored to flap freely when your dog moves.
Rhinestone Biker Vest
Studded Distressed Denim Crystal Skull Bling Dog Harness Vest
$200
Dogs of Anarchy, unite. For pups who like to mix a little attitude with their bling, this vest is just the ticket — provided the cost doesn't leave you in the dust.
"Pawleficent" Costume
$196
One of the most prevalent themes in designer doggie wear is popular Disney characters, both heroes and villains. This definitely fits into the latter category, though the only scary thing about it is the cost. The custom-made ensemble includes the evil fairy's signature horns and a comfortable cape. (Magic staff not included.)
Rapunzel Dress
$125
This elaborate Disney princess dog dress will cost you more than a similar dress for your child, but if you go twinsies for both, it'll be the hit of the trick-or-treating crowd.
Cat Clown Costume
$89
Cats are notorious for their dignified attitude, so dressing your kitty as a clown makes an ironic statement. Like many pet outfits, it's designed with a set of faux "arms" that make your pet look from the front as if it's walking on its hind legs. At under $100, this is one of the cheaper of the high-end pet costumes, but worth it just to be able to say that you were able to get your cat to sit still long enough to put this outfit on.
Wedding Gown
$68
More expensive than a retail store pet costume, yet cheaper than a human wedding ensemble, this bridal pet wear would be especially charming when paired with a groom's version for a second dog.
Disney Prince
$240
Dressing your dog as Disney royalty does come with a princely price tag. But this designer pooch retailer takes special pains to make sure the details are just right.
Belle Gown
$204
You didn't think expensive dog Disney outfits only came in male designs, did you? This ball gown will make your female Shih Tzu or Corgi look like she stepped out of a "tail as old as time."
Coat Of Armor
$85
Is your kitty allied to House Tully, House Targaryen, or House Stark? Whatever their allegiances, a good suit of armor is a must. Like the real thing, a specially designed pet armor costume isn't cheap, but the effect is brilliant. (Come to think of it, maybe your cat belongs to the lion-crested Lannisters.)