Have some aluminum foil on hand? Then you’re halfway done with dinner. Getting the kids fed and to bed is a lot easier when you throw a bunch of ingredients into some tinfoil, shake and bake. What do you get? These 9 foil-packed dinners kids will love.

You might be wondering, how does foil-packet cooking even work? Basically, the foil works as a head conductor in an over or a grill. To get the best out of your recipes, consider a few foil packet hacks before you start cooking: Make sure you have enough foil. Nothing’s worse than getting all your ingredients chopped and ready to go and discovering you have a four-inch square of foil to cover them — mega buzzkill, not to mention dinner disaster. Experts recommend splurging on heavy duty foil to avoid tears or doubling up.

Also, a little Pam or butter in your pantry is always good to have, but especially with foil-packet recipes that often call for it (whether for steamed vegetables or to flavor fish or meat). And don’t forget the salt and pepper. The foil alone isn’t going to make your food taste good. It’s the seasoning that does the trick. Whenever you see the words “season to taste” in a recipe, that means salt and pepper to your desired level, so it’s important to keep the shakers full.

And don’t forget to be careful opening the packet. Built-up steam can burn so put on your oven mitts or use tongs to release some of the pressure before unfolding.

1. Cheesy Ranch Chicken Potato Foil Packets A Spicy Perspective Want to make your kids happy? Two words: cheese and potatoes. The perfect marriage of carbs and American cheese, this Cheesy Ranch Chicken Potato Foil Packets recipe from A Spicy Perspective is a crowd-pleaser.

2. Foil Pocket Beets A Pretty Life in the Suburbs For curious kiddos who love to try new foods, consider this easy foil beets recipe. Just foil pack the beets then roast on the grill. Thirty minutes later and you've got a red delicious dinner courtesy of A Pretty Life in the Suburbs.

3. Crispy Parmesan Baked Cauliflower Bites Brooklyn Supper This Brooklyn Supper Crispy Parmesan Baked Cauliflower Bites recipe merely requires a little prep — slicing, dicing, and seasoning. Then it's just matter of packing the cauliflower into the packet and baking for 35 minutes. Bonus? Your kids get to eat dip for dinner.

4. Caprese Chicken Foil Packets A Spicy Perspective For a big hungry family, it doesn't get much easier than A Spicy Perspective's Caprese Chicken Foil Packets. You can basically bake individual entrees for each member of the family so there's no fighting over who gets the last bite.

5. Easy Salmon and Potato Foil Packets Averie Cooks Salmon is the perfect protein for foil packet cooking and Averie Cooks' recipe makes it easy. Just don't forget the heavy duty Reynolds Wrap.

6. Grilled Cajun Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets Averie Cooks A super option for the grill (though an oven will work just as nicely) this Grilled Cajun Chicken and Pineapple recipe cooks quick and will keep for up to five days if sealed tight.

7. Southwest Spiced Corn Budget Bytes What kid doesn't love eating corn on the cob? Treat them right with Budget Bytes straightforward foil pocket take on the dish.

8. Shrimp, Black Bean, and Pineapple Foil Packet Cara's Craving Here's a fun DIY dinner. With Cara's Cravings foil packet shrimp, black bean, and pineapple recipe, everyone can build their own tacos once it's on the table.