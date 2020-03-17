It’s almost like a rite of passage for pregnant women. When you reach the 7-8 month mark in your pregnancy, you might start considering documenting that beautiful bump in a portrait. And if you take a look-see through Pinterest or Etsy, you’ll be inundated with pictures of pregnant women looking like gorgeous goddesses. So naturally, you might want to get a gown of your own and feel glamorous, too. These nine maternity dresses with a split in front will make you feel like a fairy tale princess.

But unlike the rest of your maternity wardrobe, (which you’ve probably worn in heavy rotation up until now), these dresses are typically a one-wear deal. After all, are you really going to be able to do a Target run with an open flowing gown and nothing covering your nether regions? Kind of unlikely, we say. Although some women do double-duty with the dress and pose postpartum once they’ve delivered the baby (like a before and after photo), which is also equally adorable.

Depending on how much you want to spend, you’ll find dresses that have a split front for pretty much all budgets. But no matter what style you pick, you (and your bump) will look absolutely beautiful.

1. Lavender Lace Off Shoulder Maternity Photoshoot Gown/Dress Lavender Lace Off Shoulder Maternity Photoshoot Gown/Dress Pink Blush | $85 Available in sizes S-XL See on Pink Blush Flowing bell sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design are the focal points of this maternity dress. It’s made from 100% nylon and is double-lined at the bust, so you won’t have to worry about a nip slip. The lavender color is beautiful for spring, or could even work for a fall or winter-themed photo.

2. Maternity Pure Color Boat Neck Dress Maternity Pure Color Boat Neck Dress Lukalula | $196 $20 Available in sizes S - 2XL Available on Lukalula This sheer maternity dress lets your bump be the star of the shot. It has a tube top that opens to reveal your bare belly. Pare it with black undies and you’ll look (and feel) like the sexy momma that you are.

3. Pregnancy Dress For Photography Pregnancy Dress For Photography Amazon | $33 One size fits all See on Amazon Looking for a little glam to go with your gown? This maternity dress has all the makings for a dramatic effect. It has long sleeves, which offer both coverage and comfort.

4. Maternity Dress For Photography Maternity Dress For Photography Amazon | $33 One size fits all See on Amazon If you want a dreamy dress for a spring/summer photo shoot, this one is it. It has a stretchable cotton top with extra elastic so that you don’t crush your boobs. The chiffon bottom will flow beautifully (just aim a fan towards it to get great movement in your shots). The dress comes in colors like blue, purple, white, and pink.

5. The Milana Dress The Milana Dress Hatch | $278 Available in sizes 0-3 (equivalent to XS-L) Available in sizes 0-3 Sure, you want to show off your bump, but you might not necessarily want your girly parts exposed, too. Enter the Milana Dress from Hatch, which allows you to showcase your belly — and nothing else. The dress has a button-down style, so simply unbutton and unleash your belly. It can also be worn as a nursing dress postpartum, too.

6. Zaqw Women’s Maternity Off Should Front Split Pregnancy Dress Zaqw Women’s Maternity Off Should Front Split Pregnancy Dress Walmart | $18 One size fits all See on Walmart Welcome spring (and your new baby) with this simple yet sophisticated white maternity dress. The dress is made from anti-allergen material, so it shouldn’t feel scratchy or itchy on your skin.

7. Maternity Photo Shoot Dress Maternity Photo Shoot Dress Etsy | $98 Available in sizes XXS-1X See on Etsy For a photo shoot dress you’ll want to live in, try this one from Etsy seller AgneshkaMaternity. The top part is made from stretchy jersey, with a sweetheart neckline. The bottom is made from transparent chiffon, which can be lined at your request.

8. Camille Split Open Front Lace Maternity Gown Camille Split Open Front Lace Maternity Gown Etsy | $52 Available in sizes petite, average, and plus See on Etsy While most maternity gowns are made from chiffon, this dress from Etsy seller SewWildflowers is made from lace. The dress, which is unlined, opens over your belly, and can be used in any kind of photos, from traditional maternity shots to milk baths.