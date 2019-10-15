Move over slow cookers and instant pots, the sheet pan dinner is where it's at. They're versatile, and subjectively healthy, since they typically include one protein and some veggies. Plus they're a breeze to clean up since you're only using one pan. And these 9 sheet pan recipes with steak definitely do not disappoint in the flavor department. Whether you want an easy and deliciously hearty breakfast of steak and eggs, a Mexican-inspired dinner of fajitas, or a balanced meal of steak and two veggies there's something for everyone's palate in this list.

My husband is a major carnivore and grill fan, and he thought it was blasphemy when I told him about this article. But I made the balsamic steak sheet pan dinner for a weeknight meal for the family and he ate every bite. See? You don't always have to grill a steak for it to be delicious. We found out that sheet pan meals are perfect for busy weeknights. There's minimal clean-up, and you literally just throw the protein and the veggies all on the same pan, season them, toss it in the oven and let it cook away while you get other stuff done — whether it's have a nightcap after work, play with your kid, clean the house, or do all three. And I'm sure your family will love at least one of these easy and delicious recipes.

1. Sheet Pan Steak, Eggs, & Potatoes Damn Delicious If you want something special, satisfying, filling, and delicious for breakfast, check out this Sheet Pan Steak Eggs and Potatoes recipe from Damn Delicious. Also, can you say steak dipped in runny yolk? Oh my. This would be a great brunch recipe to serve if you're having guests, too.

2. Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas No. 2 Pencil Nothing smells better than bell peppers, onions, and meat sizzling does it? This Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas recipe from No. 2 Pencil will not only fill your house with delicious smells, but also your belly with delicious food. Plus, it has a secret ingredient that really brings out that meaty flavor in the steak. Yum.

3. Sheet Pan Steak & Fries Damn Delicious Sometimes you just want something simple and delicious, and this comfort food recipe of Sheet Pan Steak and Fries from Damn Delicious is just that. This recipe kicks it up a notch with parmesan, garlic, and Italian seasoning sprinkled on the hand-cut fries.

4. Steak & Shrimp Sheet Pan Fajitas No. 2 Pencil If you want to take your sheet pan steak fajitas recipe to the next level, check out No. 2 Pencil's recipe for Steak & Shrimp Sheet Pan Fajitas. Um. Yes, please.

5. Sheet Pan Steak & Veggies Damn Delicious Sometimes I'm just craving a simple meal of meat and veggies, what can I say? Damn Delicious has a, well, damn delicious recipe for Sheet Pan Steak & Veggies, and you'll love the roasted broccoli and tomatoes when paired with a juicy steak.

6. Sheet Pan Mongolian Beef A Spicy Perspective Who needs takeout when you can create a healthier, tastier version just as quickly in your own home? A Spicy Perspective has an amazing Sheet Pan Mongolian Beef recipe that you just have to try it to believe.

7. Sheet Pan Beef & Broccoli Damn Delicious Another classic takeout dish that can easily be made fresh at home is this Sheet Pan Beef & Broccoli recipe from Damn Delicious.

8. Balsamic Steak Sheet Pan Dinner A Spicy Perspective To me, balsamic vinegar makes everything taste better, and this Balsamic Steak Sheet Pan Dinner from A Spicy Perspective showed me the proof was in the pudding — well, steak. Everyone ate this meal and enjoyed it, including my grill-obsessed husband and my 16 month old. Roasted potatoes and green beans will always be a crowd pleaser in my book, and throw in a juicy steak? You're golden.