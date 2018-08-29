9 Signs You're Actually A *Better* Mom During The Fall

I've never been a fan of summer. It's too hot, my kids are constantly home and are always too loud, and did I mention that it's too hot? It's so humid my hair and my mood are destroyed on a near-daily basis, and any semblance of a schedule I bother trying to set is dashed by noon. But fall, my friends. Fall is when I shine as a parent. Turns out, there are more than a few signs you're actually a better mom during the fall, too, as I can only assume I'm not the only mom killing parent life when she has a pumpkin spice latter in her hot little hands.

Of course, I'm not trying to suggest that I'm not a good mom to my two kids the rest of the year. I think I do a pretty spectacular job parenting my kids all day, every single day, regardless of the season. But I know where my strengths lie and they're usually on display late September through November. When the seasons change my mood suddenly improves, and I'm able to better prepare for the wintery, holiday-focused months ahead. Keeping a schedule is usually easier, my kids return to school and are able to establish a routine, and the cool weather makes it much easier for me to work-from home and feel all comfy and cozy.

Like I said, I know I'm not alone. In fact, I bet all of us moms have that one season that helps us be the best parents we can be. So with that in mind, here are a few signs fall is your favorite season and, coincidentally, your best season for parenting.

You're Happy To Talk To People First Thing In The Morning Giphy There's one rule everyone in my house knows to abide by: don't talk to mom until she has had at least one cup of coffee. If you see me in the morning and I have yet to be properly caffeinated, walk away. There is one exception, though, and that's any morning during the fall. There's something about the crisp morning and the changing leaves that seem to wake me up naturally, so I'm more than happy to communicate with my dear family members while my coffee is brewing.

You're Excited To Go Outside I'm not excited to go outside in the summer, because chances are it's too damn hot. I'm never really looking forward to venturing outside in the winter, either, because chances are it's too damn cold. The spring isn't horrible, I'll admit, but I usually have to bring a million things with me to appease my children, and hauling all of that crap to my car in back isn't necessarily my idea of a good time. But the temperature is just right in the fall, and something about the vibrant colors makes the whole "carry your entire life in your purse" scenario manageable. When it's that damn beautiful outside, you don't mind feeling like a pack mule.

You're Looking Forward To The Start Of Another Week Giphy What's that, you say? It's Monday? Well, fantastic! Your children are off to school, you (maybe?) have a fresh pair of comfortable sweats and an over-sized sweater to wear, and the promise of a new week is intoxicating. After you drop your kids off at school -- and they're still excited to go because they just started -- you can settle into a nice, kid-free routine with a pumpkin spice latter and whatever agenda you have set for the day. Bliss, my friends. It's bliss.

Three Words: Pumpkin Spice Latte I'm straight up obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes and I'm not ashamed to say it. It's the official mark of fall and tastes exactly the way fall should taste. I'm a better mom, for sure, when I have a latte in general (because hi please give me all the caffeine), but make it PSL and I'm resurrected.

You're Happy To Decorate Your Home Giphy Bring on the pumpkins, the gourds, and the fall-scented candles. And if you're already decorating your home for Halloween and it's, say, late August or very early November, it's obvious that fall is your favorite time of the year and that burst of energy is helping you parent to the best of your ability.

You Don't Mind The Weather Fall weather can be erratic, to be sure, but you don't mind. All you know is that you don't have to worry about lathering on the sunscreen when you send your kids outside, and you do't have to bundle them up with 17 layers of clothes and jackets to make sure they're warm enough, either. The temperature is perfect, your kids are happy to play outside all day, and you're more than happy to let t hem.

You Volunteer For Kids' Halloween Parties Giphy Sorry, but I don't do class parties that don't revolve around Halloween costumes and a boatload of candy. It's the only time of year I can claim to be a "cool mom" and put my costume skills to the test.

You're All About The Snuggles I like to snuggle my children almost all the time, to be sure, but it's hard to want to cuddle up next to a miniature human-heater when it's 97 degrees outside. But in the fall you're all about making the most of evening cuddle sessions, and your kids are more than happy to oblige.