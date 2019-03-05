Heavy on potatoes and Guinness beer, an Irish diet is definitely a tasty one filled with hearty dishes that are good for the body and for the soul. St. Patrick's Day may not seem like the most notoriously food-forward holiday, but with all of the drinking happening on the 17th day of March, it's not a bad idea to prepare a filling slow cooker meal that can be consumed with (or without) your green beer. Celebrate with these nine slow cooker meals to make on St. Patrick's Day and enjoy the entire day without being tied up in the kitchen.

Whether you prefer to make a vegetarian meal, or love a good, slow-cooked beef stew, this list has it all. Choose from traditional Irish staples like corned beef and shepherd's pie, or celebrate with slow cooker green soups that will really get you in a shamrock state of mind.

My red hair and love of dark beer really shine through when it comes to making sure every St. Patrick's Day is celebrated to the fullest. I know I can't wait to try out a few of these scrumptious dishes to keep my entire family full and happy while we celebrate our Irish heritage.

1 Slow Cooker Broccoli, Spinach, & Potato Soup Baked by Rachel This creamy green soup from Baked by Rachel will give you all the St. Patty's day vibes you can handle. And it's made with a traditional Irish staple — potatoes!

2 Slow Cooker Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole Brown Eyed Baker Start St. Patrick's Day morning off right with this easy-to-make casserole that bakes overnight. This breakfast dish by Brown Eyed Baker features plenty of shredded potatoes and sausage to keep your crew full all morning long.

3 Guinness & Black Bean Chili Loaded Spiralized Fries Climbing Grier Mountain While it may not seem very Irish at first glance, this slow cooker chili from Climbing Grier Mountain is loaded with Guinness beer. Make the chili in a crockpot and then ladle over spiralized potatoes for a filling appetizer or main dish.

4 Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew Baked by Rachel Another recipe that uses generous amounts of dark Guinness beer is this meaty slow cooker beef stew from Baked By Rachel. Filled with veggies like carrots and celery, this stew is both hearty and healthy.

5 Slow Cooker Gnocchi In Creamy Pork Sauce Brown Eyed Baker Gnocchi is a type of traditional Irish pasta. This slow cooker recipe from Brown Eyed Baker combines gnocchi with pork that has been simmered in stewed tomatoes and onions to create a creamy dish that will warm up any St. Patrick's Day celebration.

6 Slow Cooker Shepherd's Pie A Spicy Perspective Irish pub staple Shepherd's Pie is paired with dark Guinness beer in this slow cooker recipe by A Spicy Perspective. A combination of beef, carrots, peas, corn, and onions topped with creamy mashed potatoes and a generous helping of cheese make this dish a ridiculously comforting meal.

7 Slow Cooker Corned Beef & Cabbage Foodie Crush This scrumptious dish from Foodie Crush is a traditional Irish meal that stars flavorful corned beef and wilted sweet cabbage. Pickling spices give the meat a tangy, rich taste, while 16 ounces of beer soaks into the meat to make it so tender that it should fall apart after about six hours in the slow cooker.

8 Easy Slow Cooker Vegan Split Pea Soup Oatmeal With A Fork Another way to get your green in on St. Patrick's Day is with this delightful vegan split pea soup from Oatmeal With A Fork. The beautiful green color comes from combining dried split peas with celery, basil, and rosemary to simmer with garlic, carrots, and onions to create a healthy, celebratory soup.