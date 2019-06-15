If you haven't already snagged the perfect Father's Day present, well, your time is almost up. Good thing it's never too late to put together a heart-warming speech or touching card that's just as good as a gift. The only catch there is that you need to be able to find just the right words to tell dad exactly what he means to you, and that isn't always easy. Touch on some of these nine things to say to dad on Father's Day morning, though, and you'll definitely get your point across.

Father's Day doesn't get quite as much buzz as Mother's Day (or so it seems to me. But if you're lucky enough to have a wonderful dad in your life, the pressure is on whenever the third Sunday in June rolls around: Whether you're sending a card or placing a phone call to a dad who lives in another time zone, or plan on delivering your message in person along with a hug, speaking from the heart is all you really need to do. Letting your dad know how he's shaped your past, present, and future will put a smile on his face and maybe even bring a tear to his eye.

Here are nine sweet sentiments to share with your dad that'll be the highlight of his day.

1. "I love you so much." Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy It's always good to start with the basics, and the words that every parent (and every person, really), loves to hear. Say "I love you" early and often on Father's Day.

2. "You're an incredible role model." Whether you admire your dad's faithfulness as a partner, his success in business, or his supportiveness as a father, let him know that he's who you want to be when you grow up — even if you're a grown up already.

3. "No one makes me laugh like you do." Does your pops fire off dad jokes like it's his job? He'll be so proud to know how much you appreciate his, um... unique brand of humor.

4. "Everything I am today is because of you." No doubt your dad is proud of the person you've grown up to be, whether or not he gives himself enough credit for the hand he had in it. Make sure he knows that he's a vital part of your success.

5. "You've always been my hero, and you always will be." Dads just seem to have some special powers that amaze their kids. Whether it's the super strength they showed when letting you ride around on their shoulders as a child or the incredibly carpentry skills they displayed helping you get settled in your first adult home, let dad know how in awe you are of everything he does for you.

6. "I appreciate all the sacrifices you made when I was growing up. I'm sure it wasn't easy." Guille Faingold/Stocksy Little kids aren't always capable of understanding why their parents can't make it to every single ballgame or dance recital. If your dad spent your childhood working long hours to keep a roof over your head and food on the table, it probably took a toll on him. Show him that you recognize and appreciate how hard he worked.

7. "You gave me the best childhood, and I'm so grateful for all those happy memories." When you look back on your childhood, what pops into your mind first? If your immediate recollections include good times roughhousing with your dad or piling into the car on family road trips, he'll definitely want to hear about it. A couple hours spent taking a walk down memory lane is a fantastic Father's Day activity.

8. "If I'm half the parent you are, my kids are going to be so incredibly lucky." The saying goes that the best fathers get promoted to grandfathers. If you've got kids of your own already or are planning to have them someday, dad will be thrilled to know that you plan on emulating his parenting style.