9 Things Your Partner Can Do To Your Breasts During Sex To Make It Even Better

Breasts offer up a whole different erogenous zone for enjoyment. And there are plenty of things your partner can do to your breasts during sex to make it even better. These tips are easy enough to make anyone a breast expert in no time.

There’s definitely a reason breast play is often a part of sexual expression, even though the breasts are located in a totally separate part of the body. “Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) researchers found* that nipple stimulation lit up the same areas of the brain that are activated with clitoral, vaginal, and cervical stimulation,” Susan Wysocki, WHNP, FAANP, President of iWomansHealth and advisor to the American Sexual Health Association, tells Romper via email. In addition to the physical aspects of breast play and its connection to the body’s erotic response, there’s also the psychological aspects to consider. “Aside from the physiological aspect, we live in a society that currently and historically sexualizes the female breast. From this sociological perspective, girls who become women grow up hearing and seeing messages about the sexual nature of their breasts, which theoretically adds to the enjoyment of the breasts and nipples being stimulated during sexual interactions,” Dr. Ashley Grinonneau-Denton, Ph.D., AASECT CSTS Co-Director of the Ohio Center for Relaionship & Sexual Health, tells Romper. Basically, the reasons breasts can provide a sexual experience are kind of complicated. That said, you’re definitely welcome to experiment and see what feels right for your own breasts and body. Read on to learn what new tips and techniques for breast play you can try out during your next research session.

1. They Can Scissor Them Not that kind of scissoring. Have your partner make a V-shape with their hand and scissor around your nipples, as suggested in Cosmopolitan. It will give you a totally new kind of sensation.

2. They Can Kiss Them Sometimes a little anticipation is the best feeling of all. If your partner kisses your breasts, but ignores the nipples for a few minutes, then the teasing might drive you wild, as noted in Men’s Health. At the very least, it makes for a fun bit of foreplay.

3. They Can Use Sensory Play Consider heating things up in the bedroom. Experimenting with hot and cold sensations on the breasts, such as ice and hot wax, can bring on some new experiences entirely, as Dr. Grinonneau-Denton explains. Just be careful not to burn that tender skin.

4. They Can Top Them With Whipped Cream Shutterstock Bring some dessert energy into the bedroom. “Whip cream and chocolate are ‘fan faves’ in the four walls of my office,” says Dr. Grinonneau-Denton. This playful approach to sexual experimentation can be fun for everybody.

5. They Can Use The Lightest Touch Hey, sometimes less really is more. If your partner skims the skin along your chest and breasts very lightly, then you will probably love the light sensations, according to Your Tango. This just might become your new favorite move.

6. They Can Go For The 'O' Yes, it looks like nipple orgasms just might be a thing. Some people have reported experiencing breast orgasms triggered by nipple stimulation, according to HuffPost. You and your partner can experiment with a variety of touches to see if you can also feel this sensation. If nothing else, you will probably have a lot of fun along the way.

7. They Can Use A Little Teeth Shutterstock If you're into it, a little teeth can make your nipple play even more interesting. First, however, take a moment to instruct your partner on just how to nibble on them, as explained in The Frisky. You don't want the fun times to turn painful.

8. They Can Use A Vibe There are a million different ways to keep breast play interesting. To switch things up a bit, have your partner use a vibe on your nips, as suggested in Bad Girls Bible. You just might find a great new use for your favorite toy.