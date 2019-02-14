Before I realized I was going to be pregnant on my 30th birthday, I had big plans — booze, a giant ice cream sundae bar, and a karaoke contest. You guys, I'm not a singer. I'm a lot like Cameron Diaz's character in My Best Friend's Wedding, but that doesn't mean I don't love to belt it out — especially in the car. I basically pretend I'm riding shotgun with James Corden every time a good song comes on the radio, but now I can really up my game. There's officially a Carpool Karaoke mic and you guys — my husband is going to be so thrilled to be my chauffeur. (He needs to work on his Corden accent. Also, sorry future Uber drivers.)

I know, I know. Nobody needs a mic to host the concert to end all concerts in their car. But this one is a beaut. Courtesy of Singing Machine, a company known for its karaoke products, Carpool Karaoke, the Mic is an actual rechargeable microphone that wirelessly connects to your cell phone and car stereo so you can belt your heart out like you're in the backseat of a carpool with J.Lo and James Corden (my favorite Carpool Karaoke segment, TBH). You just find your favorite song through a music app like Spotify, YouTube, or Pandora, and the connections make it so your voice comes through your car's stereo system. You guys. DREAM PRODUCT.

Singing Machine

Plus how cute is it? The actual mic has some fun lights that pulse in time with the music, so you can basically feel like the karaoke superstar you are. It also has independent volume control, so if your kid decides to swipe it to live out their best Queen Elsa fantasies in the backseat, you won't have to see an ENT the next day for a busted ear drum.

Can you tell how excited I am about this product? Look, I love a good car ride. There is just something about having my husband at the wheel, some great road snacks, and our 4-year-old singing at the top of her lungs in the backseat. We've made playlists for specific road trips, and our kid knows more Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande songs than she does Disney. (She also loves Weezer, so it's a win for everyone.) This Carpool Karaoke Mic would just push our fun over the top.

The mic is debuting at the New York Toy Fair in February, but won't be available for purchase until this summer. I know. But hey, that just means you can start your karaoke playlists for your summer road trips now. The mic will retail for just $49.99 and will hopefully be in most stores. You guys, this is like the Christmas I got an MTV karaoke machine, but better. (I'm pretty sure that product was also from the Singing Machine brand.) Now instead of my parents telling me to cut it out with all of the Spice Girls, I can pass the mic back to my daughter and let her learn how to sing "zig-a-zig-ah" just right. (Just remember that this is a passenger-only activity. You'll have to swap seats at a rest stop so drivers can have a turn with the mic.)