A Major Chicken Nugget Recall Is In Effect: What You Need To Know

There are some foods that kids can't live without — and many kids can't live without chicken nuggets or chicken tenders. The delicious morsels which can be dipped in a variety of condiments are a staple in any household, especially on the nights where parents don't feel like cooking. But parents might want to check their refrigerators, because a major chicken nugget recall is in effect — and here's what they'll want to know about it.

On Friday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced that Perdue Foods voluntarily recalled more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, such as chicken nuggets, tenders, and patties. These products were sold nationwide, and produced in March, according to a press release from the USDA. Since kids love chicken nuggets, it makes sense why parents would have chicken nuggets stocked up in their home. But, it's important that they identify the products that are a part of this voluntary recall, just in case they have them sitting around in their own freezers.

Anyone who has Perdue's Simply Smart Organics refrigerated gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders, whole grain breaded chicken breast nuggets, and whole grain chicken breast strips should take note — these products are a part of this voluntary recall.

This recall also applies to Chef Quik breaded chicken tenders boneless tender shaped chicken patties with rib meat, and Chef Quick chicken breast strips shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat, which were sold in bulk, according to the USDA. A representative for Perdue has not yet responded to Romper's request for comment.

Parents shouldn't panic just yet — it's quite simple to find out whether or not the chicken nuggets and strips in their refrigerators are a part of this recall. The fully cooked chicken products have a "use by" date of May 20, 2019 — so, it's likely that they're long gone from refrigerators. But, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that these products could still be in some freezers.

If that is the case, they should take note. The products that are a part of this voluntary recall have the establishment number P-369 inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA. For those who are more visual learners, this guide can help people determine if their chicken nuggets are a part of the voluntary recall.

As with most things that are voluntary recalled for some reason or another, the USDA is recommending that people don't eat these products. Instead, it is recommended that they be thrown away or returned to the place they were purchased. Consumers are also recommended to contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a full refund of their purchase. These chicken products were voluntarily recalled due to a potential contamination with "extraneous material," like bone material, according to the USDA.

"We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run," Jeff Shaw, Perdue's Vice President of Food Safety and Quality, said in a statement.

There have not been any reported adverse reactions from consuming these products. But, it's so much better to be safe than sorry in these instances — parents should definitely proceed with caution, especially when it comes to the safety of their kids.