As a parent, you obviously want to invest in your child’s education. And sometimes, your kid needs a little extra help over the summer to get them ready for the school year. Supplemental education can be costly, but if you’re not ready to make the commitment to an online educational subscription, you’re in luck. The first-ever ABCmouse print workbooks coming to Walmart can help your child practice core curriculum subjects in a way that doesn't feel like homework (even if it technically is).

Let’s face it: none of us were prepared for sudden homeschooling (and fewer of us were actually good at it). So if you’re looking to fight the so-called "COVID slide" this summer, these brand new ABCmouse workbooks are an affordable hands-on option. The books, which will be available in Walmart retail stores by early August, are geared towards kids ages 3-8. And at $7 per workbook, they’re definitely less expensive than a subscription to ABCmouse.com (which currently costs $60 annually).

As far as content, the workbooks cover core subjects including math, reading, science, social studies, and more. Little learners will become adept at both identifying and writing their ABCs and 123s, while older kids will learn how to work with open-ended prompts for drawing and writing to keep their creative juices flowing. The addition of games and stickers help keep kids interested and engaged.

Another benefit of the workbooks is that they’re totally tangible. If you’ve been concerned about the amount of time your kid has spent clocked in at their computer (which, let’s face it, might be a lot more than normal), at least they can put pencil to paper. There are also at-home learning tips for parents to check out. And each book comes with a sticker sheet that you can use as a reward when your child completes a page’s worth of work.

Of course, if you find that your child still prefers to do his schoolwork online, there will be a digital version available of each workbook, too.

The more you can do to help your kid get ready for the new school year (whatever that might look like), the better. At the end of the day, it'll definitely be one mouse you won't mind seeing in your house.