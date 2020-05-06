Guess who just came back to say "Hello?" That's right, folks, Adele has returned to Instagram after a months-long hiatus on her birthday on May 5 with a new photo. The "Chasing Pavements" singer also got the sweetest shout-out from one of her close mom pals, Lauren Paul.

On Tuesday, Adele celebrated turning 32 with a photo on Instagram and thanked her followers for sending their love. "Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote, adding a thoughtful note of gratitude for front line workers. "I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!" she wrote.

"You are truly our angels," the singer added, "2020 okay bye thanks x."

The last time Adele made an appearance on Instagram was nearly four months ago, back in December, when she shared a few adorable photos from her Christmas party, including one featuring the Grinch and another featuring Santa Claus.

Everyone was, of course, excited to see Adele's social media return and several celebrities reached out to wish her a happy birthday as well, including Rita Wilson who wrote, "Happy birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!"

Adele's close friend and fellow mom Lauren Paul took to her own Instagram Story to share a photo of the two women together in February, apparently during a Las Vegas getaway with Nicole Richie and author Jedidiah Jenkins. Paul, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Story with husband Aaron Paul, wrote a lovely tribute to Adele and thanked her for helping her on her "journey as a new mother." She wrote:

Happy birthday angel babe Adele. You came into my life a few months before I had Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother. You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I'm so proud of the human you are. Wish we were reliving this Vegas sleepover.

Adele is a mom herself, to 7-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The singer has been open about her own experience with postpartum depression in the past and has a history of being thoughtful of her mom friends. In 2018, for instance, Adele's friend Laura Dockrill credited the "When We Were Young" singer with recognizing her own postpartum psychosis after the birth of her son, telling the BBC: "She recognized it in me, I was on the phone FaceTiming her and she was the first one to detect what I might have."

It seems like Adele is truly the best kind of mom friend. No wonder Lauren Paul shared such a special post dedicated to the singer on her birthday.