If Floribama Shore gave out an award for the class clown of the house, it would definitely be given to Aimee Hall, who is so unapologetically herself all of the time. But since even the funniest of reality TV stars can have more serious sides to them, it’s not all that surprising that Aimee’s Instagram outside of Floribama Shore shows how inspirational she can be.

Among all of the amazing selfies and declarations of love for all of her closest friends are some inspirational captions written by Aimee. Some are about the hurdles she jumped throughout her own life, while others are simply meant to inspire and empower her followers. With Aimee, what you see is what you get, and the kind hearted and goofy woman we see on Floribama Shore is the same on Instagram, only there’s a little more to her and it makes you love her even more.

Take Aimee’s rubber ducky pool photo, for example. First of all, can I just say that more women need to be unafraid to post such vulnerable photos of themselves on their own Instagram accounts? But her caption talks about having confidence in yourself rather than having confidence that others will like you. Most of us can't deny that being liked is important to some degree, but Aimee makes a really good point. Can she just be my life coach?

She also posted a photo with a caption about her own life struggles and revealed that she hit rock bottom more than a year ago. I don't know if that was before or after she started filming Season 1 of Floribama Shore, but clearly she made it through and came out on the other side stronger than ever. She writes in the caption, "hitting rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life. If anyone is going through struggles in life, I’m here to tell you there really is light at the end of the tunnel."

There are a handful of Instagram posts in which Aimee is just all about female empowerment and solidarity and now, more than ever, that’s incredibly important. It shows off another side to the Floribama Shore star but also makes me want her to be my new best friend.

On the show, viewers have seen her confidence as well as her insecurities, but seeing her confidence shine through in Instagram posts and captions is really inspiring. Aimee is Aimee and you can take her or leave her and that’s pretty badass.

As much as Aimee’s Instagram is about empowering other women and sticking together, it also shows how much faith she has in herself and how much she’s come to rely on herself in a very healthy way. In one photo caption she wrote, "If your searching for that one person that will change your life, Take a look in the mirror." It may not be totally original, and I'll forgive the grammatical error in "your," but it’s all Aimee and I kind of love it.

On Floribama Shore, it’s hard not to find something to love about each cast member, but for Aimee, it's a little easier than the rest. For some fans, she’s been a favorite since the beginning and chances are, the show is only going to continue to increase in popularity . As it does, more fans will no doubt see what everyone else sees in Aimee both on and off the show. She makes you want to know her in real life because she seems incredibly genuine and fun loving and that comes across on her Instagram too.