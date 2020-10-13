For online shoppers and deal lovers, the most wonderful time of the year is here: Amazon Prime Day. This year's sale includes lots of must-have countertop appliances, and the Prime Day air fryer deals are not to be missed. Whether you're looking for something small and simple or a fryer with tons of features, they've got you covered during Prime Day (which runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14).

An air fryer is basically like a countertop convection oven, and its whole purpose is to simulate frying foods without actually having to break out a deep fryer and a gallon of oil. And, even without all that work, air fryers still make chicken wings, French fries, and other foods just as crispy and golden. They're also great for making entire meals, like salmon and Brussels sprouts, or cheesy stuffed chicken roll-ups.

WebMD.com pointed out that air frying is a healthier alternative to traditional frying, too, saying it cuts calories by 70% to 80% and includes less fat than oil frying. So, whether you've been looking for an air fryer or are just hopping on the bandwagon, Amazon Prime Day has a few great choices on sale right now in a variety of sizes.

A 3.6-quart air fryer is large enough to make a batch of crispy veggies or a main course for two, and won't hog a ton of counter space in the process. This one has all the key features an air fryer needs without being so fancy that it's hard to use. But if you already use your air fryer often and are looking to upgrade, then maybe you're looking for something with all the bells and whistles. There are options on sale for you, too.

This BOSCARE air fryer has 6.3 quarts of space and can air fry, roast, and reheat all kinds of foods. It's normally $134.99 but is on sale during Prime Day for $107.99. And then there's the Amaste Air Fryer in the 16-quart XL size, which may even replace your actual oven.

This bad boy has 10 presets for different types of food, like a rotisserie setting, and is large enough to fit an entire chicken when you use it. It comes with a variety of accessories so you can make many kinds of meals, like kebabs, fries, cookies, and even popcorn.

Lastly, if you're in the market for both an air fryer and a pressure cooker, you don't have to choose one and save the other for later. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11-in-1 with Air Fryer holds eight quarts, pressure cooks and air fries, and is 33% off during Prime Day.