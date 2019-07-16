Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and if that isn't reason enough to know that we're all going to be OK then I don't know what is. If you're anything like me, the first things you check out when Prime Day rolls around are the deals on the latest must-have items in technology. Amazon Prime Day deals on tech items are some of the best around, which means they're going to sell out faster than Alexa can tell you today's weather forecast.

Technology moves at lightning speed, and it seems every week there's a new breakthrough that makes whatever you bought last year (or last month) obsolete. It can be easy to fall into a trap of feeling like you need the latest and greatest, but here's a pro-tip: Wait for the Amazon reviews to roll in before you invest your hard-earned cash (that's still a thing, right?) on what the cool kids are buying en masse.

With these Prime Day deals on tech, you'll be able to see exactly how they perform based on the reviews, and you can sleep easy (tracked by an app, of course) knowing that you got a great deal. From gizmos and gadgets for your home to smart phones, watches, and headphones, these deals are guaranteed to make you say, "Siri, is this what happiness feels like?"

$30 Off Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell In Satin Nickel Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, Works with Alexa Amazon | $99.99 $69.99 See on Amazon Available on July 31, the Ring Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot. Now, you'll be able to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, and PC. Pretty wild, right? The best part is that it will work on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires. Infrared night vision means it works at night and can monitor your home in HD video, letting you check in on your property anytime with Live View on-demand video. Modern technology is wild, right?

$110 Off Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band Amazon | $309 $199 See on Amazon This Apple watch (series 3) comes with everything you already know and love about Apple products, plus GPS, an optical heart sensor, digital crown, S3 with dual-core processor, accelerometer and gyroscope and oh yes, can be worn under water. So, no big deal at all. Gotta love that over $100 savings.

$70 Off Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II, Black Amazon | $229 $159 See on Amazon Looking for new headphones? The Bose SoundLink wireless headphones offers deep, immersive sound, improved EQ-best-in-class performance and the latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio/video syncs. Its advanced microphone system has HD voice for clear calls in windy or noisy environments, and it offers up to 15 hours play time with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

$40 Off Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display With Alexa Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa - Charcoal Amazon | $89.99 $49.99 See on Amazon This Alexa Echo has a compact 5.5” smart display and is ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. I particularly love the ability to use it in the kitchen, and cook right along to step-by-step recipes, in addition to the ease of updating to-do lists and calendars. Then, glance at the weather and traffic on your way out. This Alexa can show you TV shows, movies, the news, or you can listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Connect with video calling and messaging, then call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. If you're worried about privacy, you can turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button, and slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

$28 Off SKYMEE Dog Camera Treat Dispenser SKYMEE Dog Camera Treat Dispenser,WiFi Remote Pet Camera with Two-Way Audio and Night Vision,Compatible with Alexa $139.99 $119.99 See on Amazon Pets want to be high tech, too. The full HD camera lets you see your dog clearly day and night. The Happy Treat Dispenser will toss your dog’s favorite treats and play with it, giving your dog exercise as they chase the treats. Take photos or videos to share via an app, and the setup is super easy — just plug in to a power outlet using a USB cord.

$250 Off Samsung Galaxy S9 G960U 64GB Unlocked 4G LTE Phone With 12MP Camera Samsung Galaxy S9 G960U 64GB Unlocked 4G LTE Phone w/ 12MP Camera - Midnight Black Amazon | $599.99 $349.99 See on Amazon Samsung Galaxy phones are on sale! This one includes a super speed dual pixel camera, infinity display (edge-to-edge immersive screen) a Music Play Time feature and an IP68 rating, which withstands splashes, spills, and rain so it can take a dip, worry-free.

$15 Off Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook, Letter Size, Black (Pack of 2) with 5 Pilot FriXion Pens Amazon | $58.99 $44 See on Amazon I've been wanting to try one of these! This Everlast reusable smart notebook has 32 pages that wipe clean with a damp cloth when used with Pilot Frixion pens. So you can just use pages over and over without wasting paper. While it will work with any pen, marker, or highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line, this set comes with five, which is part of why I love this promotion so much. Remember to allow 15 seconds for ink to dry in order for it to bond to the specialized pages.

$25 off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player Amazon | $49.99 $24.99 See on Amazon With this Amazon exclusive, if you buy during Prime Day, you get $45 Sling TV Credit. With this 4k media Fire Stick, you can start streaming live TV for as low as $10 a month for 3 months, up to 60% off regular package prices (offer valid for new Sling customers only). You can launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote, and watch favorites from Netflix and Showtime, to apps and games since Fire TV Stick devices have tons of storage.

$70 off Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition TOSHIBA 43LF711U20 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Amazon | $329.99 $259.99 See on Amazon This best-selling Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. You get a great picture thanks to the 4k Ultra HD quality, with over 8 million pixels. I honestly don't know much about TVs other than how to turn them on, but I'm told this is pretty awesome!

$110 off ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Hard Floors & Carpets, App Controls, Self-Charging, Quiet Amazon | $279.99 $169.99 See on Amazon Anyone else hate to vacuum clean? Never fear! The DEEBOT will do it for you, as it is equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, and will sweep, lift, and vacuum your entire floor, just by clicking a button. DEEBOT even works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. And yes, this does seem like something the Jetsons would have had! With a 110 minute running time, you'll have a sparkling clean floor when it's done. Sign me up...