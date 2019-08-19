In my opinion, holidays are 1,000 percent more fun with kids. There’s the opportunity to enjoy Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and go out with your kids in cute costumes to go trick-or-treating and get candy. I’m at the stage where I can put my kid in whatever I want because he’s 14 months old, and I am more excited than I should be that he’s going to be a llama. But if your kids are older and have opinions, they may be interested in being their favorite character. Thankfully, Amazon has Peppa Pig halloween costumes, so you don’t have to search high and low to get that perfect Peppa Pig look — because there are several styles and characters to choose from.

If you don’t have toddlers or preschoolers, you may not understand or know of the amazing phenomenon that is Peppa Pig. In fact, I sure didn’t until I did a bit of research, and I have to say I’m pretty excited for my kid to be old enough to enjoy the show. Peppa and her mates have been an extremely popular preschooler show since 2005. The show is focused on anthropomorphized animals and their preschool aged children doing everyday tasks that most young kids do — going on playdates, the library, the pool — and learning lots of life lessons along the way. This show is so popular in fact that some parents are saying their kids are starting to have British accents. So if your kid is one of the many, many children who is obsessed with Peppa Pig and wants to dress up as their favorite character for Halloween, thankfully, Amazon has options. And fortunately for you, there is a way for the entire family to dress up as Peppa, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and even George. (Dinosaur! Rawr!) You’re so welcome.

1. Peppa Pig Bubble Dress Peppa Pig Bubble Dress Costume, 3-4T Amazon | $22 SEE ON AMAZON You can't go wrong with a classic Peppa Pig ensemble. The bubble dress will look super cute paired with some tights — just in case it's cold on Halloween this year.

2. Peppa Pig Deluxe Dress Peppa Pig Deluxe Dress Costume, 2T Amazon | $24 SEE ON AMAZON This "deluxe" dress version of Peppa Pig is too cute. Your kid can wear their shiniest and sparkliest flats to complement the ensemble.

3. Peppa Pig Ballerina Costume Peppa Pig Ballerina Costume, 3-4T Amazon | $26 SEE ON AMAZON Peppa Pig as a ballerina takes it one step further. Is your kid obsessed with the episodes where Peppa dances? Are they a dancer themselves? Then this Peppa Pig Ballerina costume is the best of all worlds.

4. Peppa Pig Suit Yourself Costume Suit Yourself Peppa Pig Halloween Costume for Girls, Includes Dress, Hood, Wings, and Wand Amazon | $35 SEE ON AMAZON Now this costume is definitely meta. This is a Peppa Pig costume of Peppa Pig dressed in a fairy costume like in the Halloween special. It's super cute to boot, too.

5. Peppa Pig TuTu Dress Peppa Pig Tutu Dress Peppa Toddler Costume Amazon | $28 SEE ON AMAZON How glamorous does Peppa look in her crown and tutu? Peppa Pig loves to dress as a princess, and your kid will too in this adorable Peppa Pig tutu princess dress.

6. Peppa Pig Pirate Costume Peppa Pig Pirate Costume, 3-4T Amazon | $23 SEE ON AMAZON Peppa has all kinds of interests, from princesses to pirates, and this Peppa Pig pirate costume straight from the Peppa Pig Pirate Treasure episode is super cool.

7. Peppa Pig Mummy Costume Peppa Pig - Mummy Pig Classic Adult Costume Amazon | $30 SEE ON AMAZON Nothing quite screams Halloween as a family costume. Mummy can get in on the fun too in this Peppa Pig "Mummy" costume.

8. Peppa Pig Daddy Costume Men's Daddy Pig Costume Amazon | $45 SEE ON AMAZON Dads obviously need to get into the fun too, and this Peppa Pg Daddy costume is quite fashionable, wouldn't you say?