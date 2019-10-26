American Girl's New YouTube Series Bring Your Favorite Characters To Life & More

As millions of parents know, once your kid discovers the wide world of American Girl, there's no going back. It all started with the historical dolls, of course, but the AG empire just keeps on growing. Case in point: American Girl's four new YouTube series, including "Stop Motion: Then and Now," starring classic American Girl characters and "new doll BFFs" doing all sorts of really adorable doll things together.

Believe it or not, these dolls have been a household name for over 30 years now... since long before YouTube was even a thing. Make no mistake, AG already has a presence on YouTube (naturally): The American Girl YouTube Kids channel is a popular destination for product previews, sneak peeks of special events, cooking videos, and more. Along with the "Stop Motion" series, the new launch includes "American Girl Music Videos," "Dolled Up with American Girl," and "DIY Crafts."

“American Girl has a strong legacy of storytelling that helps girls navigate the world around them,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, in a press release.

“Compelling stories remain central to our purpose today. Our new video series are a continuation of that commitment and enable us to give fans new ways to interact with the brand.”

Just like the dolls (and their accompanying books, clothes, accessories, etc.) have always been about strong characters, the videos likewise focus on empowering messages and stories that help build self-esteem. And, omg, they're just so cute! Check out the official trailer for "Stop Motion: Then and Now"...

American Girl on YouTube

Just irresistible. Watching this video brings me right back to that age when dolls were absolutely magical (and American Girl wasn't even around when I was playing with dolls, though I did get to experience the phenomenon through my daughter).

These videos are sure to inspire hours of pretend play; i.e., careful recreations of favorite scenes. Don't be surprised if they also inspire some heartfelt requests for very important props/accessories/outfits, too, like the American Girl Bowling Alley Set or the Camp American Girl Campfire Set. (That's assuming you already have an AG doll or two in your playroom; if not, you likely will within a week or so of your child's first AG video viewing.)

In an ideal world (meaning, your kid's imagination), every day would include tea service at the American Girl Store in NYC, where you could also stop by the doll hospital or the salon for a new lewk. But since that's sadly not practical, these videos can help fill the gap between real life and the colorful, happy universe inhabited by Felicity, Samantha, Kaya, and the rest of the pantheon.

And if you find yourself enjoying these videos as much as your kid, you're not alone. It seems most AG fans never quite outgrow their obsession; there's even a popular podcast called "American Girls" in which two historians/women who used to play with American Girl dolls as kids revisit the accompanying books and their stories' respective time periods.

The first full episode of "Stop Motion: Then and Now" will debut on 11/3, but there's plenty from the other series to view already. You can find all the AG video content at americangirl.com/play, or you can subscribe with a YouTube Kids account at YouTube.com/Americangirl.