Amy Duggar's New Baby Bump Pic Proves She's Super Excited

The Duggar family knows a little something about having babies. After all, they first became household names as the stars of the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and the more recent spinoff, the appropriately named Counting On. And it's not just Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's children who are enjoying a sweet little baby boom these days; their cousin Amy Duggar King is also pregnant with her first child and she couldn't be more excited. Amy Duggar's new baby bump pic is her most joyous one yet, perhaps because she's finally at the halfway point to meeting her new little one.

Amy and her husband Dillon King, who were married in 2015, announced to People magazine that they were expecting their first child back in April. The 3130 clothing boutique owner told the media outlet at the time that, while she was missing her favorite fast food (Chick-Fil-A) while trying to eat healthier during her pregnancy, it was all worth it. "I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!” Well, fortunately for Amy, the waiting time is getting a little shorter. On Friday, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's niece shared a new baby bump pic with her followers on social media, announcing that she is at the 19-week mark.

In the photo Amy is cradling her growing baby bump in a black t-shirt dress and smiling from ear to ear. She captioned the photo:

I see you little bump!!🥰 19 weeks today!!

The proud mom-to-be has yet to announce the sex of the baby, perhaps meaning she intends to wait to find out until the little one arrives. In the meantime, she is focused on trying to eat healthy during her pregnancy... with a few little treats thrown in every now and again because life is for living, right? Amy also shared a photo on Instagram of her recent shopping cart on Friday night with the caption:

I love eating healthy! Luckily this baby loves salad, fruits & veggies! I can't get enough cereal with sliced banana either with the occasional ice cream cone and Milkway midnight miniature candy bars thrown in the mix!!😂 What did you crave when you were preggo!?

Amy seems to be enjoying pretty much everything about pregnancy, from diet to clothing. On May 9 the Arkansas native posted a happy photo of herself in her first pair of maternity jeans, captioning the photo:

Well I am retiring my skinny denim for awhile! 😂 saying hello to my 1st pair of maternity jeans today!

Of course, Amy isn't the only Duggar to be pregnant right now. Her cousins Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth are both pregnant, as well as well as Joseph Duggar's wife Kendra. Which means she has

and talk to about what to expect next for each stage of her pregnancy.

And maybe, just maybe, all of the pregnant Duggars will enjoy a late night run to Chick-Fil-A for a little treat. Because isn't indulgence one of the side benefits to pregnancy?