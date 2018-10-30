Earlier this year, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer caught fans by surprise when they announced they had tied the knot. Last week, the actress got fans again when she announced her pregnancy. So now that the newlyweds are officially expecting, it seems like the perfect time to reminisce over Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's relationship timeline.

Fischer, 38, is an an accomplished chef known for co-writing Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard, according to CelebSiren. He also used to work as a chef at the Beach Plum Inn in Menemsha, Martha's Vineyard, where he once cooked for President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, The Boston Globe reported in 2013. Schumer, 37, is known for her standup comedy, her TV sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer, her movies Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, and being an all-around hilarious lady.

So, how did two people with such different life paths wind up meeting and falling in love? Long story short, in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" in April 2018, Schumer revealed that Fischer is the brother of her personal assistant Molly, as ABC News reported. (More details on their first meeting in a moment). So without further ado, here is Schumer and Fischer's relationship timeline.

They Meet: Circa Fall 2016

Shortly after Schumer married Fischer, she told The View hosts that they had known each other for a year and had already been living together for six months, as reported by People, meaning they likely met in the fall of 2016.

Schumer provided a few more details on her and Fischer's first meeting in her interview with Howard Stern. While Schumer was on vacation in Martha's Vineyard, her assistant Molly suggested her brother Chris come over and cook for Schumer. That means Schumer's first interaction with Fischer was him showing up at her house and cooking a delicious meal for her. Sounds like he made a good first impression.

They're First Spotted In Public Together: November 2017

In November 2017, photographers spotted Schumer and Fischer together for the first time — they were sharing a candlelit dinner together in New York City, according to People.

They Confirm Relationship: February 2018

In February 2018, Schumer announced her new love to the world. On Instagram, she posted picture of herself and Fischer sharing a romantic smooch. "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" she captioned the black-and-white photo booth, taken at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party, as reported by E! News.

He Proposes: April 2018

In her interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Schumer also shared the story of Fischer's proposal. One morning, as she told Stern, he woke up her up and presented her with an engagement ring — which probably paired well with the ear plugs and eye mask she was still wearing, according to Brides. The couple only took a few days to plan their nuptials, and in lieu of invites, they texted their family and best friends, writing "I'm getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come," Schumer told Stern, as Brides reported.

They Throw A Surprise Wedding: April 2018

Just five months after relationship rumors began swirling about the two, they said "I do." In February, Schumer Instagrammed a few photos from her and Fischer's wedding, simply titled, "Yup."

The wedding took place in Malibu on Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to The Independent.

Schumer Announces Pregnancy: October 2018

In October 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Schumer shared a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with her and Fischer's faces photoshopped onto the royals' bodies. In the caption, Schumer directed followers to her pal Jessica Yellin's Instagram page. In an Instagram Story, Yellin shared Schumer's suggestions for who to vote for in the upcoming election, and the final item on the list read: "I'm pregnant — Amy Schumer."

And in true Amy Schumer fashion, the comedian is already using social media to make jokes about the less-than-glamorous parts of pregnancy. This weekend, she Instagrammed a photo of herself with her head resting on a plate, alongside of a photo of a character from the movie Se7en doing the same thing.

She captioned the post, "first trimester had me like #soblessed." As the Daily Mail pointed out, the shot from Se7en is meant to signify gluttony. Amy, this is your time to be as gluttonous as you want, and I fully support it.