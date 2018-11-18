Although Amy Schumer has repeatedly (and hilariously) compared her pregnancy to that of Meghan Markle's, it seems the actress actually has more in common with another member of the British royal family: Kate Middleton. That's because the comedian recently revealed she is suffering from an extreme form of "morning sickness" that has wreaked havoc on her everyday and professional life. Which is why fans will be glad to hear that Amy Schumer is back to work after being hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum.

The standup comedian shared via Instagram late Friday, Nov. 16 that she was well enough to resume her performance schedule this weekend, People reported. "I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday!" the mom-to-be wrote. "Also, F*CK BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!" In case you missed it, Schumer was referring to the education secretary's new proposal that overhauls how schools address sexual misconduct complaints, according to USA Today. Specifically, DeVos' proposal would narrow the definition of sexual harassment on campuses while also reinforcing "due process" rights for those who are accused. (Which, just why?!)

Betsy Devos nonsense aside, it turns out hyperemesis gravidarum affects up to 3 percent of pregnant women, according to BabyCenter. The main issue is the expecting mom throws up so often that she can't keep enough food and fluids down — which then results in dehydration and weight loss, among other potential complications. E! Online reported that Schumer had been hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum this past Thursday. "Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule," the mom-to-be wrote in an Instagram post, complete with a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester." She continued:

I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.

Following Schumer's announcement that she would be returning to work, her followers offered encouraging words to the struggling mom-to-be. One Instagram user wrote, "We love you @amyschumer glad you’re feeling better 💜💜💜💜."

A former hyperemesis gravidarum sufferer wrote, "@amyschumer I puked for both of my pregnancies.....over 9 months each and hated every minute, but love my daughters more than air!!!!!!! It’s so worth it babe! Hang in there, if anyone can make this fun....you can! Love you♥️."

Yet another follower wrote, "Hyperemesis is awful. I'm a nurse and we admit pregnant women all the time for that ... Hang in there, Amy...you and Princess/Duchess Kate have this ailment in common. Maybe you have a royal heritage😉XOXO 💋."

Another Instagram user let Schumer know that it was perfectly okay if she ended up having to cancel anyway. They commented, "Seriously. Pittsburgh is stronger than hate but also stronger than puke. We can wait if you need to reschedule. We are a patient people."

Although it isn't uncommon for hyperemesis sufferers to require IV fluids in a hospital setting, it's a relief to see that Amy Schumer is now feeling well enough to continue her standup performance schedule. It's encouraging, too, that her fans are so supportive of the mom-to-be as she struggles with an often debilitating pregnancy complication. I hope Schumer is able to find long-lasting relief — whether it's through medication and/or diet changes — and soon. Hang in there, mama!