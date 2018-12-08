If you follow Amy Schumer on Instagram, then you're probably well aware the funny actress is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer. It's also highly likely that you've picked up on the fact that Schumer has been having a rough time with hyperemesis gravidarum. This debilitating pregnancy condition is characterized by persistent nausea and vomiting — often to the point of dehydration and even hospitalization. (Yeah, so not fun in the slightest.) Symptoms are so persistent, in fact, that Amy Schumer posted another video of herself vomiting. And anyone who has struggled with HG will get it.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the actress and stand-up comedian shared yet another video of herself heaving — except this time, into a toilet. "Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday, I did a show 90 minutes later," she captioned the post. Fans didn't waste any time expressing their empathy and well wishes for the struggling mom-to-be. One Instagram user wrote, "This brings back memories from my pregnancies of keeping a plastic bag in my car and having to pull over and puke into that. Ugh. Hang in there, mama!"

Another follower commented, "Thanks for keeping it real, Mama. This too shall pass," along with a heart emoji.

Yet another person chimed in with, "You are a trooper! Lord girl... I hope your heaves go away miraculously soon."

Another Instagram user thanked the actress for her candor, writing, "Sending you love and light, mama! Take care of yourself. Thanks for shining a light on the realities of pregnancy. It isn't all butterflies and "glow."

Another person shared, "I threw up every day for 36 weeks. Feeling your pain! Wait till you see that angel face tho, you forget every moment of misery."

For the record, this isn't Schumer's first video of herself vomiting. As BuzzFeed reported, the HG-sufferer posted her inaugural vomiting clip on Nov. 28, shortly after she was hospitalized for HG. For this particular Instagram post, she shared a clip of herself puking into a bag while riding in a car. "Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach," the mom-to-be wrote in a disclaimer to her graphic Instagram post. "This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set."

Schumer first revealed her battle with HG on Nov. 15, when she shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, according to E! Online. "Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule," the mom-to-be wrote in an Instagram post. "I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester." She continued:

I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.

Although I've never been formally diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, all four of my pregnancies so far have been riddled with nausea and vomiting. I did have to get IV fluids at the hospital back in July because I couldn't stop puking and became severely dehydrated. I thought the worst of it was over a few weeks into my second trimester — and I suppose it was — but some days I still feel pretty gross and end up throwing up. And I'm 35 weeks along at this point!

So I definitely feel for Amy Schumer. At times, it can feel like it'll never let up — that you'll just keep vomiting until the end of time. Hopefully, this kick*ss mom-to-be finds relief soon. Because no amount of "it'll all be worth it in the end" comments helps in the slightest when you feel that miserable around the clock.

