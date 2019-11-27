Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have another grandchild to dote on, as Anna Duggar has given birth to baby number six. That's right, Anna welcomed her baby girl on Wednesday, according to Us Weekly, and the little one's name is seemingly a nod to the late grandma Mary Duggar.

The proud mom, who is already a mother to five other children, took to Us Weekly to announce that her sixth child has arrived after months of anticipation.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child!" a statement reads. "Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

Anna hasn't confirmed whether the name pays homage to Mary, who died in June, but it would make sense. The loss was hard on her family, after all, and the mom has spoken out about missing her grandma-in-law before.

That being said, Anna said before the birth she wasn't planning on naming the new baby Mary. So either she had a change of heart, or there's a different pronunciation of this name I'm missing.

The mom and television personality announced that she was pregnant with a sixth child back in April via an Instagram video of her family arranging cutout paper letters into the phrase "Now coming this fall."

"We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!" Duggar wrote at the time.

In the video, Anna joins in with her children and husband, Josh, saying "Mommy’s having a baby!"

The couple announced the sex of their newborn through another reveal video in June. "This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!" the Instagram video caption began. "With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus!"

The video shows one of the couple's sons pouring water into a gold beehive, positioned on top of a sign reading, "What's it gonna BEE?" which then overflows with pink liquid.

With Abbie Duggar set to give birth in January, others who have recently given birth, and the family recently losing their grandmother Mary Duggar, it has been a season of changes for the Counting On family. And it's clear many more changes lie ahead for Anna's family, as a newborn can shift a clan's dynamic in more ways than one. Congrats to the growing brood!