The first Monday in May is right around the corner, meaning the most fashionable celebrities in the world will gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for fashion's biggest night. Only the most important celebrities get an invite to the annual Met Gala, but there are some stars who have yet to appear. Anna Wintour's Met Gala "dream couple" is Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton — sorry, Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Vogue editor-in-chief told NBC's Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY she "would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge" at the event. She joked that she'd welcome the pair without their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, as it's just Markle and Middleton she's interested in. It's unclear if Wintour has ever invited the royals to the Met Gala; neither Markle, Middleton, Prince Harry nor Prince William has ever attended fashion's biggest night in New York City. Other members of the royal family have gone in the past, however.

"I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," Vogue's queen bee shared with NBC's Hager. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It's the two of them I want."

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, attended the 2018 Met Gala, according to People. She wore a purple gown with sheer sleeves and an empire waist, according to Harper's Bazaar. Beatrice sported bejeweled ropes in her hair as a subtle nod to the theme, "Catholic Imagination." At the time, Princess Beatrice was living in New York with now-husband Jack Brooksbank, the magazine reported.

She wasn't the first member of the British monarchy to attend the Met Gala, though it had been some time since any members of the royal family appeared on that particular red carpet. Entertainment Tonight noted that in 1996, Princess Diana attended the Met Ball eight months before her tragic death. It was her first time at the fashion-forward event, the outlet reported. Princess Diana wore a blue slip dress with black lace trim to the Met Gala, which was designed by John Galliano for his first couture collection for Dior.

It seems unlikely Markle or Middleton will make it to a Met Gala in the near future. The former Suits actress is currently heavily pregnant with her first child, due to arrive any day now. She, along with the rest of the royal family, has been focused on the arrival of Baby Sussex. The child has yet to arrive, according to Entertainment Tonight, but Markle, Prince Harry, and the other royals are ready for him or her to make their debut. As for Middleton, she remains busy with royal engagements and tending to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," according to the New York Post. Fans will just have to wait and see which stars appear at the event.