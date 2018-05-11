Calling all last-minute Mother's Day gift shoppers: All hope is not lost. Consider this your lucky day, because (beloved mom shopping destination) Anthropologie is having a Mother's Day sale that seriously honors of all the mamas out there in the best way possible: By taking 20 percent off each and every item. Each and every item! Clothing, stuff for the house, beauty products, jewelry... it's all 20 percent off through the weekend. Even the things that are already on sale!

As Anthropologie fans know, this is a major Mother's Day miracle because there are so many potentially appropriate gifts in that store: Home accents that make can make every room in the house look Pinterest-worthy. Feminine, fabulous dresses and tops and shoes and loungewear that are unique and pretty and fun (and they feel good to wear, too). Artisan-style jewelry that ranges from subtle to statement. And then there's all the beauty-related inventory, including serums and potions and cleansers and lotions from lines that use sustainable, cutting-edge ingredients. It's legitimately hard to think of a mom who wouldn't be happy with something from Anthropologie. (And if she's out there, I have a few questions for her.)

Not only are all of these items on sale, plenty of them were actually super inexpensive to begin with. So no matter what your budget, there's something on this list that's bound to fit the bill (but don't hesitate!).

1 Bud Vase Reiko Bud Vase ($11, Anthropologie) Originally $14, this gorgeous bud vase (available in several pastel shades) is perfect for the mom who loves to display fresh blooms from her garden.

2 Detox Body Scrub Prim Botanicals The Debauchery Detox Body Scrub ($31, Anthropologie) No ordinary exfoliator, this scrub (which usually sells for $39) has moisturizing "toxin-releasing" botanicals and Amazonian oils like andiroba and pracaxi to tone your skin, reduce the appearance of stretch marks, and even soothe eczema and psoriasis.

3 Sun Sign Bracelets Sun Sign Bracelets ($30, Anthropologie) It's all about layered bracelets this season, so trend-conscious types will swoon for these summery Sun Sign bracelets (originally $38).

4 Wrap Dress Daphne Wrap Dress ($72, Anthropologie) Already marked down, with the extra 20 percent off for Mother's Day this breezy wrap dress is a huge steal (full price is $158). Plus, it's the kind of versatile piece that can be dressed up or down depending on your choice of footwear and accessories.

5 Paint + Petals Melamine Servers Paint + Petals Melamine Servers ($10, Anthropologie) So perfect for a warm weather brunch, these servers (originally $12) will make any dish look restaurant-worthy.

6 Farmaesthetics On-The-Go Travel Set Farmaesthetics On-The-Go Travel Set ($47, Anthropologie) Sample sets like this one (usually $59) are a brilliant way to try out a new line and figure out which products you're definitely going to want in the full-size version. Includes Eyebright Makeup Remover & Treatment Oil, Fine Herbal Cleanser, Cool Aloe Mist, Nourishing Lavender Milk, Deep Lavender Rub, and Hand to Heel Softening Salve.

7 Floral Lace Heels Raphaella Booz Floral Lace Heels ($102, Anthropologie) These just might be the cutest, most garden party-friendly shoes that ever existed, though they'd of course be perfect for literally any other occasion, too. (Except rainy ones.) Originally $128.

8 Odetta Shorts Odetta Shorts ($38, Anthropologie) Cool and comfortable for sleeping, lounging around the house, or chilling out in the backyard with your morning coffee on a clear morning, these shorts are marked down from $48.

9 Iridescent Candle Capri Blue Iridescent Candle ($24, Anthropologie) One can never have too many candles, and chances are she doesn't have any in her current collection that look like quite like these (originally $30).