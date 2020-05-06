Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is officially 1 year old. And not only was the world treated to an adorable new video featuring the Duchess of Sussex with her son on May 6, but Archie's first birthday was also celebrated with sweet posts from his royal family across the pond.

After stepping back from their senior royal roles earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Los Angeles with little Archie. And because of their physical distance from family in the United Kingdom and current health concerns that have required people to stay home as much as possible due to the ongoing pandemic, the proud parents celebrated their son turning 1 year old with a sweet video of him at home. In the video shared on Wednesday, Markle read the beloved children's book Duck! Rabbit! with Archie sitting and wiggling on her lap, helping her turn the pages as Prince Harry filmed the precious moment.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Prince Harry's royal family members were still able to celebrate the little boy on his birthday. With several touching and thoughtful tributes shared on social media, little Archie was met with love from all over on his special day.

Queen Elizabeth Sends Archie Birthday Love The Instagram account for Archie's great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II posted the loveliest photo of them taken last year. In the photo, Prince Harry, Archie's great grandfather Prince Phillip, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland sweetly observe Archie meeting the queen. "Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today," the Royal Family Instagram captioned the photo. "Archie is The Queen's eighth great grandchild."

Prince William And Kate Middleton Wish Archie HBD Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka Archie's aunt and uncle, shared a simple tribute on Instagram in honor of the 1-year-old's birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a posed family photo taken during Archie's christening in July 2019 with the caption: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"