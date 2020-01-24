As Girl Scout cookie season really ramps up, everyone's checking the sidewalk of every intersection to see if there's a girl in a vest slinging Thin Mints. But in areas where people can't find a booth to get their cookie fix, some try to find Girl Scouts cookies sold in stores. While you may be able to find them being sold in front of many grocery stores and other businesses, unfortunately, they are not sold by retailers.

Thankfully, the Girl Scouts website has an option to check out where you can purchase cookies, the date and time scouts will be in that area, and which council the troop is. Once you’re on the website, all you have to do is go to the cookies tab, find the “Find Cookies” box, and type in your zip code. You’ll then be sent to a page with a list of places where Girl Scouts will be selling those delicious Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Thanks-A-Lots, Toffee-tastics, Caramel Chocolate Chips, and both versions of the Girl Scout S’mores. Also, I was today years old when I learned that the Toffee-Tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are gluten-free. Win.

Also, if you know a Girl Scout, you can ask them about ordering online through their digital cookie page. You'll have the option to pay for shipping or have the scout you know deliver the cookies you order directly to you.

If you still can’t seem to make it to any of the locations that you find on the Girl Scouts website and don't know a cookie peddler, Elite Daily reported that you can get similar flavored cookies at your local grocery store. “Keebler Coconut Dream cookies with fudge, caramel, and coconut are basically Samoas in disguise, while the Mini Dark Chocolate Mints at Trader Joe's or Keebler's Grasshoppers could easily pass for Thin Mints. Pretty much every cookie has a dupe, but in general I'd recommend checking out Keebler's varieties as they use Little Brownie Bakers (which is one of the bakers that the Girl Scouts use),” the article noted.

But if possible, it’s always a good thing to try to purchase cookies directly from a scout because not only is it the “largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world,” per the Girl Scouts website, but all the proceeds stay local. “Whether it’s a trip to a breathtaking place she’s never been before; a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) project that will change the way she thinks about the world; or an opportunity to attend Girl Scout camp and revel in the power of the great outdoors, every experience helps her unleash her G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) spirit to do amazing things for herself and her community, and grow into the incredible woman she’s destined to become,” the website stated.

Well when you put it that way, please put me down for 50 boxes, y’all. Make sure you check out the Girl Scouts website for locations of where the girls will be selling their cookies near you.