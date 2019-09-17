Relationships are hard enough without an unplanned pregnancy thrown into the mix. And for Jade and Sean, who first shared their story on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, the past couple of years have been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Now, they are part of Teen Mom 2 and, as fans have seen, their relationship still isn't on the steadiest ground. So are Jade and Sean still together after Teen Mom 2? They have had their issues in the past and, judging by the footage that was filmed for this season of Teen Mom 2, they are still having their share of problems.

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Jade opened up a little about where she stands with Sean. While she didn't want to give too much away and said that fans will have to watch Teen Mom 2 if they want to see how their relationship is by the end of the season, she did say she won't be getting married anytime soon. Young and Pregnant fans might remember that Jade and Sean were engaged once upon a time, but that Jade broke it off. They eventually got back together, but with no engagement on the line.

"I feel like I don't really focus that much on relationships or love or getting married," Jade told OK! Magazine. "I feel like I’m thinking about my career, my future, where I’m gonna go."

It’s a far cry from where Jade and Sean were when fans last saw them on Young and Pregnant. They went from being on the verge of breaking up to getting engaged, to splitting up once again, to being roommates, and then eventually to being a couple again. By the time the second Young and Pregnant reunion special rolled around, they seemed ready to make things work once more and this season on Teen Mom 2, it looks like they’re together.

Outside of the show, however, they might have gone their separate ways again, but are still co-parenting their daughter, Kloie. Jade recently told People that she and Sean are both doing their own thing right now and focusing on other aspects of their personal lives while raising their daughter together. But it doesn't sound like romance is on the horizon this time.

"I mean, Sean will always be Kloie’s dad, I’ll always want him in her life," she admitted. "I mean, I’m just wanting him to be around and be a good dad to her and I want to be a good mom and have a career of my own."

So far this season, fans have seen Jade work on her education and training in cosmetology school. Between that and taking care of her daughter, she has a full plate. She will still be dealing with the new ups and downs of her on again/off again relationship with Sean. But, she revealed to People, the couple broke up back in February.

And judging by Instagram, they aren't back together. All of Jade’s recent posts are selfies or photos of Kloie. Sean’s most recent post from June mentions a fan traveling to see Jade on her birthday, so it definitely looks like he and Jade are still in regular contact. It could just be so they can properly co-parent Kloie, however, as that seems to be the main nature of their relationship right now.

In the past, Jade and Sean have found their way back to each other, but for now, it seems like they are content to be friends and take care of their daughter together while bettering themselves on their own.

