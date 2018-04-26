Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, in Cleveland, Ohio. Since then, the new mom has given fans a few details about her baby girl, but she has yet to publicly address what's on everyone's mind. After the Daily Mail and TMZ published footage that purports to show her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly with other women, many people might be wondering if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are living together in Cleveland right now with their new daughter, or if she's packed up and getting ready to head back to Calabasas. Romper's requests for comment from both Kardashian and Thompson's reps regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned.

Kardashian herself has not confirmed her living situation, but according to Cosmopolitan, she's likely been staying in Cleveland since her delivery and was reportedly was living in Thompson's house while she recovered. On Wednesday, People reported that a source said Kardashian had plans to stay in Cleveland "indefinitely." However, that doesn't necessarily mean they are living together at the moment. Last week, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Thompson was allegedly not staying in his house with Kardashian and the baby, and as ELLE previously reported, the two hadn't been alone together since baby True was born earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Thompson and Kardashian are not "in a good place." "Khloe and Tristan continuing as a couple isn't a sure thing," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. "Khloe is still upset over everything that came to light regarding Tristan, and is taking time to enjoy being a new mom before deciding the future of her relationship."

On the same day, Us Weekly reported that another source claimed Kardashian would have left him already if it weren't for the baby. (This makes sense given other decisions she's reportedly made, such as allowing him in the delivery room, giving the baby his last name, and doing her best to seem like a unified force on social media.) "If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb," the source reportedly told Us Weekly. "She’s not ready to make a decision. Seeing him with their daughter only complicates things..."

Regardless of their status as a couple, Thompson will most likely be calling Cleveland home for a few more years. In 2015, he signed a five-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, meaning that he'll at minimum be there often for work purposes.

As for whether or not Thompson and Kardashian are cohabitating or just co-parenting, it remains to be seen. Kardashian has made it clear that she wants Thompson to be in True's life, and that they are parents before anything else. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote on Instagram after her daughter was born. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

From everything that's been shared from "sources" thus far, it seems like Kardashian is staying put in Cleveland for at least a little while. Whether she just wants some more time to recover from childbirth, wants True to bond with her dad, or maybe wants to try to mend her relationship with Thompson (should the allegations be true) is something that only she and those closest to her would know. Until Kardashian wants to share that part of her life with the rest of the world, what fans can know for sure is that she's adjusting to her new life as a mom, and at the end of the day, that's what matters most.

