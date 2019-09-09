One of the biggest problems couples face on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days each season is the cultural barrier. The cast members meet people from opposite sides of the world, so there are a lot of challenges that come with fitting in with each other’s lives. That hasn't been the case for Tim and Jeniffer so far, but because Tim has had similar relationships in the past, they have had their own set of challenges. So are Tim and Jeniffer still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days? Their relationship hasn't been easy, and if they continue on the same path, it’s unclear how much of a future they have together.

Unfortunately for Tim and Jeniffer, their drama started before he even made the trip to Colombia to meet her for the first time. He is extremely close to his ex- fiancé Veronica and still maintains a relationship with her daughter, so they are a permanent fixture in his life. Jeniffer doesn't seem to be into sharing Tim in any way and the fact that he is still besties with his ex has irked her all season.

Then, in the most recent 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode, Tim admitted that Jeniffer isn't the first Colombian woman he met online. He’s totally allowed to have a dating past, but once again, this didn't sit well with Jeniffer. They were off to a rocky start and now things seem to be going from bad to worse.

Right now, after the show, both Jeniffer and Tim have played it coy on social media. There are no recent photos of each other on their respective Instagrams and the only photo Tim has posted with Jennfier was from their first dinner together in Columbia, which was aired on the show. It’s hard to say if Tim and Jeniffer are still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and since they have both been silent about their relationship status after the show, their fate as a couple is still up in the air.

When Tim revealed more of his romantic past to Jeniffer on the show Sunday night, she didn't take it well. Although he told her the truth, he had kept it to himself up until this point, and from Jeniffer’s perspective, that was not OK.

"I went through a lot of pain with that,” Tim explained to the camera in the episode. “I didn't want to tell Jeniffer the truth in front of her grandparents. That just wasn't the right setting. But that relationship is in the past. And I've done everything I can possibly do to try to move on with my life. I hope Jeniffer sees that."

Still, despite Tim’s past relationships with other women, some of which Jeniffer didn't know about before he made the trek to Colombia to meet her, they might be able to move past it. Tim still follows Jeniffer on Instagram which might be an indication that they are still together after the show. Because the show is based on whether or not these couples stay together, however, Tim and Jeniffer likely aren't allowed to reveal to fans the fate of their relationship before it airs on TV.

On the show, Jeniffer does seem like she is into Tim and opened up a conversation about being intimate after their first night together ended in literally sleeping together rather than hooking up for the first time. Tim tried to be a gentleman, but it backfired on him and as it turns out, Jeniffer would have been totally on-board with him making a move physically.

Clearly, they are both into each other and, regardless of Tim’s past, they might be able to work through things. Let’s just hope he doesn't have any more skeletons in his closet in the form of ex-girlfriends or fiancés.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.