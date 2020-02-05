Shortly after introducing her baby boy to the world, Ashley Graham shared a beautiful photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son. Beyond being a purely heartwarming moment, Graham also reflected in her post about new motherhood and how she felt when she held her baby for the first time.

Graham — who welcomed her first child, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, with husband Justin Ervin last month on Jan. 18 — recently discussed her pregnancy and shared details about her home birth on a new episode of her web series, Pretty Big Deal. "I think having made the decision to have the birth at our house gave me so much clarity that for me, I knew that if I was in the hospital ... anxiety would have been through the roof," she shared of her birth plan. "But because I was here, the lights were dim, it was a chill environment, I got to eat whatever food I wanted to, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool."

The same day, Graham shared another intimate look at this new chapter of her family's lives. On Tuesday, Graham shared a snap of herself breastfeeding baby Isaac as both she and Ervin adoringly looked at their newborn. "I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we're family forever'," she captioned the photo. "I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is."

Of course, Graham's followers have been loving this beautiful moment between the family of three. "So in love with this picture," one fan commented. "Breastfeeding my baby was the most precious bonding time ever!" Another chimed in, "First latches were the greatest, you're a pro," while another said, "My heart can't handle all of this."

Graham also breastfed Isaac during the taped episode of Pretty Big Deal while interviewing Ervin. While the two chatted away for a bit, Graham had to wrap things up because their little one, in her own words, fell "asleep on the tit," jokingly adding, "I've got to put this thing back in my bra."

Between this hilarious commentary and her gorgeous family photos, it's safe to say that Ashley Graham has got #MomContent on lock.