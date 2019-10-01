There's no shortage of well-wishes, offerings, and gifts when it comes to the royal family — and especially for the royal kids. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done their best to ensure resources are going to the right places (they did request donations in lieu of wedding gifts) but during their recent royal tour in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, baby Archie, received a surprise gift from designer Tshepo Mohlala that's both thoughtful and oh-so-adorable.

While in South Africa, Markle visited Mohlala's store at Victoria Yards, which is a "local social enterprise initiative and artisan community," according to Town & Country. There, she commissioned a pair of skinny jeans from the designer, and was gifted a little something extra when she went to pick them up herself: a matching pair of baby jeans for her son.

"About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy," Mohlala wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally... [Surprised] her with a pair of dungarees for Archie and the rest is history."

Aside from being a sweet gift, it also means that Markle and Archie can wear matching outfits, which is just too cute to imagine.

Markle, her husband Prince Harry, and their nearly 5-month-old son Archie have been on a royal tour of South Africa — her first since she returned from maternity leave — during which the couple has done a lot of incredible work, and also debuted Archie for the first time in a work setting.

On Sept. 25, Markle and Prince Harry brought Archie to his very first royal engagement, a meeting with Nobel laureate and retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The meeting also produced an awe-inducing video of Markle carrying Archie down a hallway to the meeting, cooing and beaming as she rocked her son.

The Sussexes have also been keeping everyone posted about their work via their Instagram account, and on the day that they visited Victoria Yards, where the duchess was gifted Archie's jeans, shared that Markle had the opportunity to learn about the "wellbeing economy," which is the concept of "investing in the overall well-being of a community and its people, and focusing on that economy, you can enrich everyone for a better quality of life."

The Sept. 30 post went on to say that Markle's engagements during the past week included everything from meeting an entrepreneurial duo making vegan sorbet from unused fruit at Victoria Yards to hearing the poetry of Belita Andre, during which she shared with Markle: “The Maker’s Valley is a social and enterprise hub, a wave between my corner of the world and yours. Insisting that beyond the anchors of survival. How to make sure that everyone gets to shore, pass around an ocean of stars, not because our sleepless nights are equal but because our dreams are.”

Ultimately, it seems Markle and her sweet family have had a very busy few weeks. It's great that they'll be able to leave their trip with a matching mother-son souvenir, and a pretty touching one at that.