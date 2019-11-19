If you're not incredibly tired of the earworm that won't stop burrowing into your brain that is "Baby Shark," I have some excellent news for you. You can enjoy the bop created by Pinkfong along with thousands of other exhausted parents because Baby Shark Live! tour dates for 2020 have arrived and you may want to make a note on your calendar.

In case you haven't already heard, a new Baby Shark Live! show started touring the United States and Canada back in September. The first show — which parents might be excited to know includes songs other than "Baby Shark" — got underway in Spartanburg, South Carolina and ran for a total of six weeks across the county. All of the shows sold out, with more than 100,000 people signing up for a dose of Baby Shark Live!.

It turns out the show was so popular that a second leg has been announced for 2020, beginning on March 1 in Independence, Missouri. The 90-minute long show, which will feature the title song as well as other familiar nursery rhymes like "Wheels On The Bus," is set to hit more than 70 cities throughout the United States.

Shore Fire Media

Full List Of Baby Shark Live! 2020 Tour Dates

Sunday, March 1: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Independence, Missouri)

Tuesday, March 3: Carson Center (Paducah, Kentucky)

Wednesday, March 4: Tennessee Theatre (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Thursday, March 5: Old National Events Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Friday, March 6: EMU Convocation Center (Ypsilanti, Michigan)

Saturday, March 7: Arnoff Center for the Arts (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Monday, March 9: Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, Michigan)

Tuesday, March 10: Heritage Theater Dow (Saginaw, Michigan)

Thursday, March 12: Fox Cities PAC (Appleton, Wisconsin)

Friday, March 13: Five Flags Center (Dubuque, Iowa)

Saturday, March 14: Peoria Civic Center (Peoria, Illinois)

Sunday, March 15: Ralston Arena (Ralston, Nebraska)

Wednesday, March 18: Fine Arts Theatre (Rapid City, South Dakota)

Saturday, March 21: Bank of America Performing Arts Center (Thousand Oaks, California)

Monday, March 23: Ford Idaho Center (Nampa, Idaho)

Tuesday, March 24: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse (Bozeman, Montana)

Thursday, March 26: First Interstate Center (Spokane, Washington)

Friday, March 27: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland, Oregon)

Sunday, March 29: Paramount Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

Tuesday, March 31: Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (Reno, Nevada)

Wednesday, April 1: Fox Theater (Oakland, California)

Friday, April 3: Save Mart Center (Fresno, California)

Saturday, April 4: Balboa Theatre (San Diego, California)

Sunday April 5: Microsoft Theatre (Los Angeles, California)

Monday, April 6: Rabobank Theatre (Bakersfield, California)

Wednesday, April 8: Kiva Auditorium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Thursday, April 9: Plaza Theatre (El Paso, Texas)

Friday, April 10: Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center (Midland, Texas)

Saturday, April 11: Multi-Purpose Events Center (Wichita Falls, Texas)

Friday, April 17: Chesapeake Energy Arena (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Tuesday, April 21: Saenger Theatre (Mobile, Alabama)

Wednesday, April 22: Woltosz Theatre (Auburn, Alabama)

Thursday, April 23: Cobb Energy Centre (Atlanta, Georgia)

Friday, April 24: Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, Tennessee)

Saturday, April 25: Tivoli Theatre (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Sunday, April 26: BancorpSouth Arena (Tupelo, Mississippi)

Tuesday, April 28: Von Braun Center (Huntsville, Alabama)

Wednesday, April 29: Palace Theatre (Louisville, Kentucky)

Thursday, April 30: Embassy Theatre (Ft. Wayne, Indiana)

Sunday, May 3: Rosemont Theatre (Rosemont, Illinois)

Tuesday, May 5: DeVos Performance Hall (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Wednesday, May 6: Akron Civic Theatre (Akron, Ohio)

Thursday, May 7: Grand Ole Opry House (Nashville, Tennessee)

Saturday, May 9: Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, North Carolina)

Monday, May 11: Township Auditorium (Columbia, Georgia)

Tuesday, May 12: North Charles Performing Arts Center (North Charleston, South Carolina)

Wednesday, May 13: Bell Auditorium (Augusta, Georgia)

Friday, May 15: EKU Center for the Arts (Richmond, Kentucky)

Saturday, May 16: Altria Theatre (Richmond, Virginia)

Monday, May 18: Charleston Municipal Auditorium (Charleston, West Virginia)

Tuesday, May 19: Benedum Center (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Thursday, May 21: Cross Insurance Center (Bangor, Maine)

Friday, May 22: Lynn Auditorium (Lynn, Massachusetts)

Saturday, May 23: New York City (TBD)

Sunday, May 24: Dunkin Donuts Center (Providence, Rhode Island)

Tuesday, May 26: Kodak Center for Performing Arts (Rochester, New York)

Wednesday, May 27: Palace Theatre (Albany, New York)

Thursday, May 28: The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater (Syracuse, New York)

Sunday, May 31: Bergen PAC (Englewood, New Jersey)

Friday-Sunday, June 5-7: The National Theatre (Washington, D.C.)

Tour promoter Stephen Shaw told the Associated Press that this show is a great experience for the entire family, even if it tends to appeal to the younger set. "Our target demographic is 2 years old all the way up to 6 years old," Shaw said. "That’s sort of the main sweet spot. But it’s family. It’s a family show. It’s parents with their kids. It’s grandparents with their grandchildren. It’s a show for the whole family."

Tickets for the spring leg of the Baby Shark Live! tour go on sale on Nov. 22, and fans can check out the Baby Shark Live! website for ticket information and even possible meet and greet packages. Prices for tickets from the fall leg of the tour ranged from $30 to $65, with backstage meet and greets selling for around $50 per person, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Not surprisingly, there will also be "Baby Shark" merchandise for sale at the live shows, which should make the interactive experience even more of a draw for kids and the caregivers who love them.