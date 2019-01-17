It's a well-known fact of parenthood: When baby feels crummy, mom and dad usually feel about ten times worse. Their little sniffles, coughs, and those uncomfortable, middle-of-the-night tears... they're all pitiful, you'll do anything to ease their discomfort. You've undoubtedly heard all about your various snot-sucking options — you may have even tried some out — but there's one product you definitely don't want to miss. Baby snot removal is easier than ever with the bblüv Noze aspirator, and it's going to help baby (and mom!) get through cold and flu season in one piece.

Before I jump into the product details, there's one tidbit I always feel compelled to share with distressed parents. It's completely normal to feel utterly distressed when your little one is under the weather. After all, you're their protector and this is just one more thing you'd prefer to protect them from. However, it should bring you some peace of mind to know that, while misery-inducing, these various sicknesses are actually priming your child's immune system so they can ultimately fight off illness more effectively in the future. I know, I know, it really doesn't make those long nights with a sick baby any easier. Just remember that there's a light at the end of the tunnel!

Now, onto the product: bblüv's Nöze Filter-free Nasal Aspirator. Created to eliminate mucus build up in the nasal passages, the Nöze will be invaluable in helping your baby feel more comfortable. After all, your infant doesn't know how to blow their nose yet... can you imagine how uncomfortable that's got to feel? The aspirator, which features a 100 percent medical grade silicone nose tip, is flexible, easy to use, and BPA and phthalate-free. The large mouthpiece allows mom (or whatever lucky person was enlisted for this task!) to have complete suction control. Most importantly, the entire process is gentle and stress-free for your baby — and hallelujah to that, because you deserve a break from all that crying.

One of the best parts of the Nöze aspirator is the fact that it doesn't require a filter. And don't worry, that doesn't mean the process is unhygienic or you risk getting a mouthful of nastiness. Instead, the Nöze features a "smart valve" that makes cleaning and sterilizing a breeze. Simply flip open the valve and do what you've got to do! (Side note: the Nöze is compatible with bblüv's Üvi, their 4-in-1 Portable Pacifier and Nipple UV Sterilizer, which eliminates germs without the use of chemicals.) Because the product doesn't require filters, you've got one less thing to worry about keeping in stock and in your diaper bag. The aspirator comes in a small, convenient storage case, so you can bring it anywhere (and everywhere) you may need it.

bblüv's Nöze Filter-free Nasal Aspirator is available for purchase on their website for $14, or on Amazon for $13 (hey hey, you can save a whole dollar!). And I can promise you, the physical relief your baby will feel, alongside the mental relief you'll feel knowing that you've helped them feel better, is worth every penny.