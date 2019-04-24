When the camera crews go home and the final roses are given out, life gets real for the Bachelor and Bachelorette couples who decide to tie the knot. And what's more real life than having a baby? Honestly, Bachelor Nation's baby boom is the cutest part of reality TV.

Some met on the Bachelorette, others the Bachelor, and a few on Bachelor in Paradise, and while the location of their blooming love might have differed, there's on thing they all have in common — the pitter patter of little feet. A few couples have one child and are working on more. Some have two. Still others have blended families with children of their own and children from previous marriages.

With all the drama that usually follows around celebrities, it's refreshing to see that some of them are actually making it work. Just look at Trista and Ryan Sutter. Trista was the original Bachelorette back in 2003, and the two are still going strong. They've been married for more than a decade — 15 years to be exact — and it's the franchise's biggest success.

Since the show's inception there have been a hefty handful of babies born, according to US Weekly.

So, who'll be next? Some speculate it will be Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, but only time will tell.

Until then, take a look at what these new moms and dads are up to.

1. Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard whats_ur_sign on Instagram Martinez and Leonard celebrated the birth of their first child, a boy, in February. Fans were able to follow along with Martinez's pregnancy through all nine months as she continuously updated her Instagram with belly pics and other fun posts. While Martinez originally competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s hand in marriage, she ended up with Leonard not long after. Perhaps it was the best decision she ever made, considering she always wanted to be a mom, according to US Magazine. Will the couple end up tying the knot? Who knows.

2. Tanner and Jade Tolbert jadelizroper on Instagram These two Bachelor in Paradise alums married in 2016, and have a 18 month old daughter, Emmy. But one wasn't enough. In March, the couple announced that they're expecting a boy later this year, according to People. Here's to the happy family of four!

3. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass carlywad on Instagram Bass and Waddell didn't exactly hit it off when they first met in Paradise. But you'd never know, judging by the fun these two lovebirds are having. Their daughter Isabella Evelyn is almost one, according to People. Fun facts: The two met in Puerto Vallarta, got married there and found out they were pregnant there. Guess they didn't stray far from their Bachelor in Paradise roots.

4. Sean and Catherine Lowe catherinegiudici on Instagram The Lowes are proud parents to two bouncing baby boys. — Samuel and Isaiah. The couple met on the 17 season of the Bachelor and have been together ever since. Will they have more? Catherine revealed to Today in 2016 that her ideal number is three.

5. Trista and Ryan Sutter tristasutter on Instagram Trista holds the title of original Bachelorette from way back in 2002. (Congrats if you actually watched back then.) And her marriage to Ryan is still going strong, 15 years later, according to Women's Health. Together they have two children who are just as cute as their parents.

6. Jason and Molly Mesnick Fans will remember that Jason famously proposed to Melissa Rycroft, only to change his mind saying he was still in love with Molly, according to Bustle. The two have been together ever since. They have one bioligical daughter, and a son from Jason's first marriage, according to US Magazine.

7. Desiree and Chris Siegfried The Siegfrieds welcomed their second child in January of this year, according to People. Zander Cruz Siegfried joined his brother Asher Wrigley to round out their family of four.

8. Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum ashleylynnrosenbaum on Instagram No one is without their problems. While Ashley and J.P famously participated in a season of Marriage Bootcamp, the two couldn't be happier these days living life with their kids, according to US Magazine. Ashley told People that she feels her life is finally complete.

9. Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno alifedotowsky on Instagram These Bachelor alums are super happy with their family of four and recently told the media that they will not be having a third child. In fact, they're even throwing around the V word, according to US Weekly. That's a shame because, man, are those kids cute!

10. DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano bachelorfamily on Instagram These two have been married for seven years and are still going strong, according to E! News. Now they have two small children — a boy and a girl!

11. Jesse and Ann Csincsak jessecsincsak on Instagram The two first met on a Bachelor Reunion Cruise, and since getting married they've had three children (two boys and a girl) together, according to In Touch.

12. Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson emilygmaynard on Instagram Even though Emily Maynarad was a contestant on the Bachelorette, she didn't find love on the reality show. Instead she found it at church when she met her now husband Tyler Johnson, according to E News. They have three children together and one from a previous marriage.

13. Peyton and Chris Lambton bachelornationunite on Instagram Peyton and Chris Lambton are parents to two children, according to People. They welcomed son Hayes Jennings last December. What a holiday gift!