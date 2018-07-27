Raising kids is expensive no matter what the season, but there are certain times throughout the year when parents can expect to spend even more money than usual: The holidays, your children's birthdays, summer vacation, and — of course — back-to-school time. As every parent who's ever read through their kid's list of required supplies with a feeling of dread knows, those binders and dry erase markers and notebooks and gym-appropriate shoes can sure add up fast, so you have to be smart about when you shop. Luckily, certain states are having back-to-school tax-free weekends this year so you can save big if you plan ahead. But is your state one of them? And what items will be tax-free in your neck of the woods?

As Lifehacker reported, The Krazy Coupon Lady put together a list of the 17 states participating in tax-free weekends to make your life easier, and it even includes info about which items are eligible in each state (options range from straight-up supplies to clothes and shoes to big-ticket buys like computers). And here you thought the only ways to save were hitting up the dollar section or scouring Amazon for steals! (Those are still good ideas, of course.)

That said, the details vary from state to state, with some locations capping purchases like tax-free clothing at a certain dollar amount; local sales tax might also apply in some places. For example, in Florida, any item of clothing selling for more than $60 or any school supply item selling for more than $15 are exempt from the tax-free holiday, as WFLA reported. In New Mexico, "clothing or shoes must be priced at less than $100 per unit," according to the NM Taxation & Revenue Department website, while school supplies are capped at under $30 per unit and eligible desktop, laptop, tablets or notebook computers can be no more than $1,000 (or $500 for related computer hardware). In Connecticut, meanwhile, the tax-free "weekend" will be almost an entire week long. (So budget accordingly!)

For all the information you need, follow Lifehacker's advice and go to the "appropriate government website" (most likely your state's department of revenue page). But first, check out this list to see if your state qualifies, which items are eligible, and when to plan your big shopping spree:

1. Alabama: July 20, 2018 to July 22, 2018

Clothing, computers, school supplies and books

2. Arkansas: August 4, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing, footwear, art supplies and school supplies

3. Connecticut: August 19, 2018 to August 25, 2018

Clothing and footwear

4. Florida: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

School supplies and clothing

5. Iowa: August 3, 2018 to August 4, 2018

Clothing and footwear

6. Louisiana: August 3, 2018 to August 4, 2018

Annual sales tax holiday

7. Maryland: August 12, 2018 to August 18, 2018

Clothing and footwear

8. Mississippi: July 27, 2018 to July 28, 2018

Clothing and footwear

9. Missouri: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing, computers, graphing calculators and school supplies

10. New Mexico: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing, footwear, computers, computer equipment, backpacks, handheld calculators and school supplies

11. Ohio: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing and school supplies

12. Oklahoma: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing and footwear

13. South Carolina: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers

14. Tennessee: July 27, 2018 to July 29, 2018

Clothing, school supplies, art supplies and computers

15. Texas: August 10, 2018 to August 12, 2018

Clothing, footwear and school supplies

16. Virginia: August 3, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing, footwear and school supplies

17. Wisconsin: August 1, 2018 to August 5, 2018

Clothing, computers and school supplies

So if you happen to be a lucky resident of one of these states, start making your shopping list now! If you're not, perhaps you live within driving distance of a participating area? Assuming you won't end up spending your savings on gas, it could be worth a trip!