It has perhaps been said a million times before, but it bears repeating: Barack Obama's love for his wife Michelle is the benchmark. The pot of gold at the end of the relationship rainbow, if you will. And as Barack Obama wished Michelle a "happy birthday" on Friday, women everywhere are reminded that this kind of admiration and respect is something we can reach for in a mate. Even those of us who are not, in fact, Michelle Obama.

The former president took to Instagram on Friday to wish his wife of 28 years a very happy birthday, and of course he did it with style. The couple have become as well known for their enduring happy relationship as they are for their political careers and philanthropy. Their marriage has endured two terms in the White House and an almost constant media presence, either of which would be enough to potentially topple a relationship. And yet, Michelle and Barack Obama appear closer than ever now that they are empty nesters. Their youngest daughter Sasha recently left home to attend the University of Michigan in September while their older daughter Malia is a student at Harvard University.

Now that Michelle and Barack Obama are footless and fancy free, they presumably have more time to focus on each other. And, as Barack proved with his adorable birthday post, take amazing couple photos together. "In every scene, you're my star. @MichelleObama Happy Birthday, baby!" the proud husband captioned the series of four photos (where he made sure his wife looked incredible in each, like the wisest of husbands).

Obama has been consistently supportive and respectful of his wife throughout his career because he clearly found the right partner. Perhaps because he did his research. As Obama explained to author Dan Pfeiffer in 2018, according to ELLE, there are three questions a person should ask themselves before marrying.

"Is she someone you find interesting? You will spend more time with this person than anyone else for the rest of your life, and there is nothing more important than always wanting to hear what she has to say about things," Obama said. "Does she make you laugh? And I don’t know if you want kids, but if you do, do you think she will be a good mom? Life is long. These are the things that really matter over the long term."

Obama's birthday message to his wife last year confirmed he absolutely made the right choice. "I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!" he captioned his birthday tribute to her last year.

Fans of the couple naturally took to Obama's Instagram to share their own admiration for the couple, writing notes like "Love you guys!! Beautiful couple all around!!!," and "I miss this classy couple in the White House."

Whether you agree with his politics or not, there is no argument that Barack Obama's effusive, unapologetic love for his wife is a beautiful thing worth celebrating, as is the woman herself. On her birthday and every day.