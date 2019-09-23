When high end labels team up with more accessible names, everybody wins (think H&M and Target's bestselling designer partnerships). That's why Bed Bath & Beyond's One Kings Lane Open House is a new home furnishings collaboration to be very excited about: All the rich detail and elegance you associate with One Kings Lane, at the price point you expect from Bed Bath & Beyond.

“The collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond allows One Kings Lane to share the brand with a new audience of customers and design enthusiasts,” Debbie Propst, President of One Kings Lane and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a press release.

“One Kings Lane Open House is a wonderful, new level of sophistication and worldliness for Bed Bath & Beyond. It provides customers with a refined assortment of furniture and accessories for the home unlike anything we have had before. The collection features product with the same polish and panache of high-end home furnishings but at down-to-earth prices, allowing both of our customers to curate their own designer looks affordably and easily.”

If you've been thinking about redecorating, this could be the excuse you've been looking for. The collection features an impressively extensive variety of furniture and décor, ranging from "large-scale sofas, tables and bookcases to accent seating, mirrors, wall art, lamps, rugs, throw pillows and more." Described as "refined, yet friendly" (read: sophisticated, but not so fancy that you won't want the kids sitting on it), Kings Lane Open House includes a mix of traditional and modern designs. Pieces are functional and fashionable, with fun accents like bright tassels, exposed wood, and uniquely intricate textures.

The One Kings Lane Open House collection ranges in price from $35 for decorative accessories to $1,200 for furniture pieces, which seems pretty reasonable when you see the options. Check out this living room, for example:

Bed Bath & Beyond

Classic, easy, understated... but still chic and luxe. Every element seems to be carefully considered, with "thoughtful finishing touches" throughout. Imagine this purposeful but pretty table in your entryway:

Bed Bath & Beyond

And when was the last time you saw this many cute lamps in one place?

Bed Bath & Beyond

Or throw pillows?

Bed Bath & Beyond

The options really are extensive. Whether you're looking to completely redo your home's entire theme or just add a few new touches to a room that's looking a little stale, you'll find what you're looking for at a price point you can actually afford. Plus, everything is right in line with this season's hottest home design trends, which include the popular color peacock blue, gold/glittery accents, and layered textures, according to House Beautiful: "This season the emphasis is on color and creating a cozy, comforting scheme." It's part of 2019's continuing commitment to color, as Etsy's Home Decor Trend Guide for 2019 reported: "This season, maximalism is taking hold in the form of standout fixtures, bold patterns, and vibrant colors."

Of all the many home design collaborations out there to take advantage of, this is one you definitely don't want to miss. The entire collection is available now, both on bedbathandbeyond.com/oklopenhouse and onekingslane.com.