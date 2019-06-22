If you've been contemplating the possibility of giving your kid's bedroom a major style overhaul, you'll be super psyched to hear about an exciting design collab on the horizon: Fashion designer Rachel Zoe has teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen to create some truly striking decor for the younger set, and it'll be here just in time for the holidays.

Launching this September for the 2019 holiday season only, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen will release a home decor collection with famed fashion designer Rachel Zoe. Featuring a jaw-dropping 50 pieces between the two stores, the Rachel Zoe collection will include items for the nursery, playroom, bedroom, and more, according to Elle DECOR. Pillows, bedding, lighting fixtures, and gifts are just a few of the categories included, with official product announcements and details coming soon.

This is not a drill, people: this is Rachel Zoe at Pottery Barn. It's OK if you're already excited, because this collection is going to be straight-up gorgeous. If you're eager to get first dibs on these goods, then sign up at Pottery Barn Kids or Pottery Barn Teen to get updates on the Rachel Zoe collection. If your kid doesn't get why you find shopping for pillows and comforters so exciting, well, it's something they can grow into in time.

Although official images about the products are not yet available, Zoe has shared some of her sources of inspiration and general plans for the collection. She's pulling inspiration from the bedrooms of her childhood dreams to create serene, stylish living spaces for the younger set. The collection will offer a variety of rich textures, as well as interesting color choices from blush pink to metallic. (Yes, there might even be a few sequins in the mix).

A businesswoman, fashion designer, and writer, Rachel Zoe has influenced the fashion industry for nearly 20 years now. A longtime celebrity stylist, Zoe is also the author of New York Times Best Seller Style A to Zoe, as well as the star of The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo. She's also the winner of many awards, including The Fashion Group International’s 2006 Fashion Oracle Award, according to The Zoe Report. (And yes, she also launched The Zoe Report in 2009. Basically, she could teach a master class on being a multimedia mogul.) With her longtime immersion in the world of style and fashion, her upcoming collab is well worth keeping on your radar.

Rachel Zoe for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen Collection

Pottery Barn, meanwhile, has been a home goods taste-maker since its start in 1949. With the expansion of Pottery Barn Kids in 1999, the company began offering well-made, stylish children's furniture. Suddenly playrooms everywhere became more elegant and put-together than ever. And with the launch of PB Teen in 2003, high schoolers and dorm dwellers alike had some seriously stylish options for decor and bedding. Whether it's making goods for adults, teens, or kids, Pottery Barn is known for its quality and pleasant (sometimes whimsical) designs. With the upcoming Rachel Zoe collaboration, these home decor goods for young people are sure to make some amazing presents just in time for the holiday season.