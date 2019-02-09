In case you missed the big news last week, former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez is a mom! The proud new mama shared that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, welcomed their first child together on February 2. Shortly after giving birth to their baby girl, Martinez posted a series of photos of their newest addition. However, one very important detail was missing. An entire week later, Bekah Martinez revealed her baby's name at last, and the meaning is surprisingly sweet.

On Friday, Feb. 8, the new mom took to Instagram to share another photo of her baby girl. But this time, Martinez also included her daughter's name — and it's a long one, according to Us Weekly. "Introducing... Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard ✨ (aka Ruthie Ray)," she captioned a picture of her sleeping newborn. Martinez went on to explain the meaning behind her baby's noticeably long moniker. "Ruth= Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories. Hebrew for friend or companion," she continued. "Ray= ...Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute. De La Luz= My dad’s middle name. Spanish for 'of the light'. A tribute to my Mexican heritage. Leonard= Her Daddy’s last name. ❤️"

It's definitely a mouthful, isn't it? But also kind of perfect.

Martinez's Instagram followers seemed absolutely smitten with their name choice. One fan commented, ""😍💕😍💕😍💕😍💕Beautiful, classic, lovely name! Congratulations!"

Another follower wrote, "All of a sudden I’m obsessed with the name Ruth. So classic and timeless."

Yet another Instagram user wrote, "Perfect ❤️ What a beautiful name! Way to go mama!"

Another person chimed in with, "I love old timeless names. I have an Opal 💕 love my little grandma name baby 😂."

As People reported, Martinez opted for a water birth for the delivery of her first child — a detail that become apparent from the very first photo she shared of her daughter on Instagram. "On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same," she captioned a photo of herself holding her freshly-delivered infant to her chest while still in the birthing tub. "We are all as healthy and happy as can be."

It was back in September that Martinez announced she was expecting her first child. The pregnancy was unplanned, the mom-to-be told explained to PureWow. "I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" she said. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

Bekah Martinez on YouTube

Ultimately, Martinez and Leonard embraced their impending parenthood — after the initial shock of the surprise pregnancy wore off, that is. "This wasn't in the plan so it wasn't right away like a, 'Oh my god yes! This is so exciting, we're going to have a baby!' It was like, 'Oh wow… '" the expecting mom said in a YouTube video, according to E! Online. She later added, "I feel really healthy and alive and I feel really dynamic and excited about everything."

I have no doubt those who have followed Martinez since she appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor are excited for her as she embarks on this new journey. Personally, I can't wait to follow along as Martinez shares more about her baby girl and new motherhood. (And I simply love the name she and Leonard chose.) Congrats, again, on your precious baby Ruth!