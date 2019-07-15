This Prime Day, the deals are more bountiful than ever before. You can save on everything from the latest tech gadgets to everyday household products; honestly, it's a little hard to know where to start. But the Prime Day TV deals are hard to beat, so I'd check those out first.

Although Prime Day is actually a 48 hour event this year, you still don't have a ton of time to decide what you're going to buy, which is a bit intimidating since last year's Prime Day featured sales on over 100 million items according to Amazon. You could use the epic savings to stock up on a bunch of small items, but I think getting one or two big ticket items at a discount just makes sense. And what better splurge than a TV?

Think about it. The whole family gets to enjoy the television, so one one will complain about the purchase; you can enjoy it for months to come; and you're buying before football season starts, so you'll be more than ready for game day parties. Plus, buying a television is usually more time consuming and expensive than you anticipate, in my experience, so hitting up Amazon for that flat screen your partner has been campaigning for will most likely simplify your life. Read on to check out some of the best TV deals Prime Day has to offer.

$90 Off Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Toshiba | $450 $360 See on Amazon This 55-inch TV offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels, which means you can see virtually every pore on your fave actress's face. The remote lets you launch apps and search for shows just by using your voice.

$65 Off Toshiba 49-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV Toshiba 49 inch 1080p Smart LED TV 49LF421U19 (2018) Toshiba | $330 $265 See on Amazon Forget about flipping through boring channels. With Fire TV, you can experience tons of channels, apps, and other streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more.

$320 Off LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV LG Electronics OLED65C8P 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2018 Model) LG | $2,100 $1,780 See on Amazon There’s not a whole lot that this LG TV doesn’t do. It has Pixel Level Dimming capability which helps bring each of its 8.3 million individually lit pixels to life. It also has an AI ThinQ technology and Dolby Atmos, which delivers the same sounds that you’d find in a movie theater.

$100 Off Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Insignia | $350 $250 See on Amazon The Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV brings your movies, apps, and shows to life with its vivid colors and crystal clear clarity.

$100 Off TOSHIBA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Toshiba | $380 $280 See on Amazon Looking to flip through your channels faster? The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR has by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU that gives you rapid search results and an overall more fluid media experience.

$90 Off Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV With HDR - Fire TV Edition Insignia NS-55DF710NA19 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition Insignia | $430 $340 See on Amazon With the Voice Remote with Alexa, you can access apps, play music, control your smart home devices, and, of course, watch regular TV, too.

$110 Off Sony 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV SONY XBR49X800E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) SONY | $547 $438 See on Amazon Sure, it’s a 2017 model, but that shouldn’t stop you from considering this Sony 49-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV. With its TRILUMINOS Display technology, you can see almost every shade in the rainbow.

$60 Off Insignia19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition Insignia | $300 $240 See on Amazon At a slightly smaller 43 inches, this Insignia TV is great for a bedroom where you can watch HDR movies and TV shows. And with the Voice Remote with Alexa option, you can always order in some takeout while you’re cuddling under the covers.

$798 Off Sony 70-Inch TV: 70 in Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television with HDR Sony X830F 70 Inch TV: 70 in Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television with HDR SONY | $1,598 $799 See on Amazon This showstopper TV has mancave (or she shed) written all over it. At a staggering 70 inches, the Sony TV boasts Motionflow XR 960 for the ultimate in fast motion clarity.