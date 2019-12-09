For better or for worse, traumatic and heartbreaking events have a way of changing someone's outlook on life. For Beyoncé, she said the miscarriages she suffered have taught her an important lesson about the meaning of success and made her stronger.

During a new interview with ELLE for the magazine's January 2020 issue, Queen Bey and mother of three adorable children with husband JAY-Z answered a few questions sent by fans via email and Instagram. When one fan asked if she was disappointed that her album Lemonade didn't receive more awards than it did, she answered with an eye-opening response.

"Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift," she answered. "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else." She went on to say that after her daughter Blue Ivy was born in January 2012, the "quest" for her purpose "became so much deeper." She added, "I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger."

"It’s difficult for me to go backwards," she went on to tell magazine. "Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling."

This isn't the first time Beyoncé, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in July 2017, has opened up about about having miscarried. Back in 2013, she referred to the pregnancy losses as "the saddest thing [she's] ever been through," in the documentary Life Is But a Dream. "I flew back to New York to get my check up — and no heartbeat," she said at the time. "Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat."

JAY-Z has also referenced pregnancy loss in his song, "Glory," from 2012. “Last time the miscarriage was so tragic, we was afraid you'd disappear, but nah, baby, you magic,” the lyrics read, in reference to Blue Ivy.

Considering 10 to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic, many can likely relate to Beyoncé's latest sentiments on this type of loss. And although more people (celebrities and regular folks alike) seem to be opening up more about pregnancy loss in recent years, hearing someone like Beyoncé speak so candidly on the topic can make a huge, meaningful impact. Hopefully, her words will help others not feel so alone as they navigate their own, devastating losses.