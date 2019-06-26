Before each season of Big Brother, it’s always helpful to scour each houseguest’s social media accounts to get a feel for them and get to know them before you start watching them on a show that streams their every movement 24 hours a day. This year, however, most of the cast’s Instagrams are set to private to prevent some of that, so these Big Brother 21 Twitter accounts can be followed instead to keep up with contestants whose families took over their accounts to keep fans in the know. Or, you can just scroll through your favorite new houseguest’s Twitter and get to know them a little better outside of the show.

Unfortunately, not all of the Big Brother 21 houseguests have Twitter accounts, or you have to wait to be accepted as a follower to really see anything. But there are some Twitter accounts you can look at right now to get a better feel for who you might want to root for this season. Maybe Ovi didn’t get the chance to let enough of his personality shine in the season premiere, but his Twitter makes you want to root for him. Or Kathryn had just the right amount of enthusiasm and now you basically need to follow her on all social media platforms.

Whatever you reason for wanting to follow Big Brother 21 houseguests on Twitter, you can do that right now with some of them.

Holly Allen Monty Brinton/CBS Holly hasn’t tweeted anything since 2018, but now that she is on Big Brother, there’s a chance that her family or friends might take over the account for fans’ sake.

Tommy Bracco Monty Brinton/CBS Since Tommy was a Broadway performer before he was ever a Big Brother 21 contestant, it’s no big surprise that his Twitter account is active. Unfortunately, you have to follow him and be accepted as a follower to actually see any of his tweets.

Ovi Kabir Monty Brinton/CBS Ovi’s Twitter account is also set to private, but his bio describes him as "father to two orange Crocs" and it’s pretty endearing.

Nick Maccarone Monty Brinton/CBS Nick’s Twitter account might be private at the moment, but he has more than 11,000 tweets, so he’s likely pretty active on the social media platform.

Jackson Michie Monty Brinton/CBS It’s unclear if Jackson’s Twitter account was up and running before he began his time as a Big Brother 21 houseguest, but right now, it is a family run account.

Analyse Talavera Monty Brinton/CBS What seems to be Analyse’s Twitter account only has two tweets from back in 2013. Judging by how inactive it is, it’s unlikely that friends or family will take it over, even if she is about to become a reality TV star.

Kathryn Dunn Monty Brinton/CBS Unfortunately, Kathryn’s Twitter account is set to private. She does already have more than 17,000 followers, though, so chances are, she has been pretty active on it over the years.

Jessica Milagros Monty Brinton/CBS What appears to be Jessica’s Twitter account may be run by family or friends right now, but whoever is tweeting on her behalf has chosen to write from her perspective.