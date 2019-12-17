It wouldn’t be the holidays unless someone had to come out of their cozy digs and trudge to the store in search of a last-minute present, an ingredient for a recipe — or both. So if you’re looking to hit up your local big box store for a pantry staple, a gift, (or a vino chiller), knowing BJ’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours is essential.

BJ’s will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. That means that no matter what time you start cooking on Christmas Eve, you’re bound to notice if you’re running low on something critical, like sugar or a spice. But be sure to stock up on the paper products, too, because BJ’s is completely closed on Christmas Day. Otherwise, you'll be **** out of luck.

If you think about it, BJ’s holiday store hours aren’t much different than their regular operating hours, since they’re typically open from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. during the week, anyway. So when it comes to stores that might (or might not) be open on Christmas Eve, BJ’s is surprisingly generous with their holiday hours.

Unlike a supermarket, (where it’s pretty much food and a few toiletries on the shelves), there’s something for everyone at BJ’s. Forgot to get a gift for your grandma? They have lots of holiday gifts including a wide selection of toys. Or if your microwave suddenly decides to go on strike while you’re heating up your baby’s bottle, you can always get another one during your trip. And if you need to chill a whole bunch of bottles of (ahem) mommy juice, you can score a Frigidaire 12-Bottle Wine Cooler ($100).

But BJ’s is primarily about food, and you’re bound to find just what you need there. If you’re running short on time (and stovetop space), you can always snag appetizers you can pop quickly and easily into your oven.

So whether you’re looking for fast apps, a present, (or even TP), you’ll have more than enough time to find it at BJ’s on Christmas Eve.