Blake Lively is one of those thoughtful wives who might be making some of us less-than-thoughtful partners look sort of bad. She's married to Ryan Reynolds, a fellow super famous actor who can presumably buy himself anything he wants. Which would make buying him a gift pretty difficult, I suspect. But don't worry everyone, Blake Lively gave Ryan Reynolds "the greatest present" that was sweet and nostalgic and unique. You know, the kind of present that makes a person weep no matter how famous they might be. Because deep down you are always the person you were as a kid, and Blake Lively understands this on a very human level. Especially when it comes to her husband, it seems.

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and are parents to two little girls, 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old daughter Inez. They are expecting their third child some time later this year as well. While the couple is clearly pretty busy between their booming careers and raising children together, they still appear to take time out of their lives to pay attention to each other. This is why everyone considers them #RelationshipGoals — they seem to be pretty deeply in love even to this day. And they also seem to really understand each other, as evidenced by Lively's present to Reynolds: a painting of him delivering newspapers as a kid in Vancouver, Canada.

As Reynolds explained in an emotional Instagram post, "My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper."

He went on to share a close-up of the painting, which was created by artist Danny Galieote, where late Canadian comic John Candy is indeed featured on the cover of the newspaper. The Deadpool star also explained that, despite all the years that have passed since he was delivering newspapers and the fact that the house in the photo "no longer stands," it is "a living, breathing thing in my head. This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me."

Now before you go worrying that Reynolds has lost his sense of humor, he did note in the same Instagram post that if there was "ever a fire, I'm grabbing this first and coming back for Blake."

While Reynolds and Lively have become sort of known for good-naturedly teasing each other on social media — like the time in 2017 she wished him happy birthday with a picture of that other Canadian Ryan, Mr. Ryan Gosling, according to E! News — this is a beautiful departure for them. A rare glimpse behind the curtains at a famous actress who is honoring the man her famous husband was Before. Before the fame and the money and the social media following.

Honoring the boy he was, walking the streets of his hometown with his dog by his side. Delivering newspapers in the sunshine. That's why these two are #RelationshipGoals for real.