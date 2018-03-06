'Blue's Clues' Is Returning To Nickelodeon & It's Every Millennial Parent's Dream Come True

It's 2018, and there are practically as many reboots as there are original series on TV these days. From Full House to Arrested Development to Will & Grace, America can't get enough out of making what's old new again. The latest show to get a second chance at small-screen stardom is one of your childhood favorites. Blue's Clues is returning to Nickelodeon, as reported by Deadline, and the reboot already has a 20-episode order.

According to press materials sent to Romper, production for the new Blue's Clues isn't scheduled to begin until this summer. In fact, the show hasn't even cast its star yet, and there will be an open casting call for someone to fill Steve's shoes in Burbank, California on April 14. Hopefuls can already sign up to audition online — and Nickelodeon is not limiting the role to a Steve lookalike. As per the casting notice, production will be considering men and women of all ethnicities who can play between 18 and 25 years old. They're also hoping for a comedic star who can "empower the home viewer to feel important, respected, and smart," with child-friendly talents such as guitar playing, singing, or juggling.

“With Blue’s Clues, Nickelodeon launched what became TV’s first generation of interactivity for preschoolers and set the bar for quality, curriculum-driven shows we have made since,” said Cyma Zarghami, President, Nickelodeon Group, in the press release. “The new, modern version of Blue’s Clues will capture all the original’s creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum.”

The original Blue's Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996 and ran for six seasons. Based on clues (get it?) in the press release, it seems like the show's reboot will look much more modern than the original. The new series will have a "refreshed signature look," and feature entirely new production and animation.

More to come...