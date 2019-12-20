I know, your Christmas shopping is almost done. If you're like me, you can hardly bear to go inside another packed store. But there are still deals to be had before and after Christmas, and lots of those can be found at Boden and Mini Boden's holiday sale. And who can resist a great deal?

One of Britain's most beloved brands (which began shipping to the USA in 2002, lucky for us) is offering a massive sale of up to 50% off on many of their favorite items this season between now and January 1. There's still time to shop for Christmas, but don't delay. Choose expedited shipping on all orders before midnight, EST, on December 20th, and express shipping on all orders placed before 12pm EST on December 23rd.

From their whimsical and charming clothing for children, to stylish duds for men and women, Boden dresses the whole family in classic comfort. And by the way, I must admit I didn't know that Boden has a men's section, but I plan on steering my husband this way the next time he needs some new wardrobe pieces. Simply put, Boden's quality is impeccable and I love that it's a brand that works for my family (especially when it's on sale).

This fair isle knitted sweater dress is just adorable and will keep your little gal warm and stylish all winter long. I must say that I love that this could be worn to a dressy gathering, but because it's soft and loose, your child will actually be comfortable. And yes, this makes me think about that SNL ad for children's holiday clothing. Ha!

I am all about layering in winter, mostly because my kids run so hot. Our battle all winter long is basically me telling them they need another layer before they head outside in the cold. Fun times! I love pullovers and sweatshirts because they're an easy layer to take on and off, and I think this one is especially cool with its striped pattern and place for chilly fingers.

Mamas, brighten up your winter with one of Boden's coats! They've got a really fun array of colors and styles available, and I especially love a good puffer in the wintertime. I must say like any good New Yorker, I love my black and gray, but I'm not afraid of a pop of color every now and again, and I'm glad Boden isn't, either.

Again, not sure if I've been living under a rock, but I'm happy to learn that Boden offers men's clothing, ranging from a classic flannel shirt like this one, to bolder stripes and patterns. And who doesn't love festive socks around the holidays? Happy shopping!