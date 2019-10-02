In case you haven't heard, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so get ready to wear some pink. If you're organizing a fundraiser or planning to attend an awareness walk or charity event, here are some great breast cancer awareness poster ideas that will help you make an impact and support those affected.

If you're looking for ways to support the cause, many charities, such as The American Cancer Society and Susan G. Koman, host walks to raise money that benefit breast cancer research to help find a cure and better treatment options for patients. Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, according to the World Health Organization. This devastating disease impacts 2.1 million women each year and is responsible for the most cancer-related deaths among women... and the rates are only increasing. Many of us have been affected or know someone who has been affected by breast cancer at some point in their lives, so next month show your support by raising awareness to help fight against this deadly illness.

The CDC recommends women between the ages of 50 to 74 years old who are at average risk of developing breast cancer should get a mammogram every two years. Women who are under 50 and are concerned about their risk should talk to their doctor to see if getting checked earlier is better for them. Early detection is key when it comes to treating breast cancer, so help save a life and spread the word this month with these creative signs.

1. Don't Forget To Check Your Pups This poster is a reminder to anyone living with breast cancer that they are strong and they can kick cancer’s butt. Many people who are in treatment for cancer will understandably be feeling tired and afraid, and they may appreciate the nudge of support and the acknowledgment of their own strength.

2. One Is Too Many One in eight women (or about 12%) will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives, per BreastCancer.org. This sign is a powerful way to remind people that not only is one in eight women too many, no one should ever have to live with this disease, which is why more research and funding is so crucial.

3. It’s Not Just A Month, It’s A Movement While Breast Cancer Awareness Month is October, technically speaking, the fight doesn’t let up on Halloween. This poster will let everyone know that you’re in for the long-haul, and the energy and rallying cry of October should extend throughout the year.

4. In October We Wear Pink I love this creative t-shirt because it incorporates the fall season with the pink pumpkins, as well as the clever nod to everyone's favorite Mean Girls quote.

5. Hit Them With The Facts This infographic is great because it's easy to read and informative and gives tips for how women can reduce their risk for developing breast cancer.

6. Create A Clever Cutout NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images This clever sign made from bright pink cardboard leaves room for you to peek your head through the bottom cutout, so there’s no mistaking who is a fighter, a warrior, a survivor. It’s a wonderful sign for people who want to show the world what it looks to live with cancer.

7. Big Or Small, Protect Them All This is one of those quotes you see floating around, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness month, though it hasn’t been attributed to a singular person. It’s catchy and cheeky, but it packs a strong message.

8. Know Your Lemons Did you know that a cancerous breast lump can feel like a lemon seed? Or that the symptomatic skin puckering that can happen on your breast is called "orange peel skin"? Lemons are a clever way to help people understand symptoms, whether you print out pics or paint your own designs (plus, lemons are super cute and cheerful, too).

9. “When it comes to breast cancer you’re not alone, and scary though it is, there's a network of amazing women to help you through it." Judy Blume This quote comes from author, Judy Blume, who wrote about her experience with breast cancer on her blog. You could write this on a sign as a reminder to all the people who are feeling scared and lonely that they’re not alone, and they have a network of friends, family, and even strangers cheering for their recovery.

10. An Artistic Take On The Ribbon Dusan Stankovic/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images If you have some artistic chops (or if you just like to draw or make collages), you could try your own version of this beautiful take on the classic pink breast cancer ribbon, sure to look eye-catching on a poster. Whether or not you add a slogan, this floral graphic will make heads turn while showing your support.

11. A Decorated Ribbon You’ll see a lot of pink ribbons on breast cancer awareness signs and posters, and if you want to stand out a bit, you could take a cue from @mealsoverheels and update your ribbon to include a delicate design. I love how the shape is made fully of drawn flowers and there’s no hard border, which will look like it’s floating on the sign.

12. I Wear Pink For ______. A simple and powerful way to make your breast cancer awareness poster personal. We probably all know someone affected by breast cancer, and sometimes it can be helpful to think of the specific people you know and love who will benefit from awareness for the cause.

13. Say It With Lipstick I love this creative idea from Instagram user @amandadreiseart. She uses a lipstick kiss with tails to make the iconic breast cancer pink ribbon, which is part of a series of art she is making this October to honor her mother, who is a survivor of breast and uterine cancer. It would be amazing to do your own interpretation of this design all over a sign, with or without words.

14. "Nevertheless, She Persisted." We’ve all heard this quote, which was lobbed as an insult to Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor, then reclaimed as a tagline of women’s empowerment. When put on a breast cancer awareness poster, it’s an acknowledgment that for those living with cancer, there’s no other option than to persist and keep going.