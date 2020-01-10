If the little one in your life is in the market for a new furry friend or looking to add to their current furry friend's wardrobe, now is the time to shop: Build-A-Bear's 24-hour flash sale is happening online on January 10 with a huge selection of plush characters, costumes, and accessories for only $10! Supplies are limited, though, so you need to act fast.

While not everything is part of the flash sale, there are quite a few Build-A-Bear collection items as well as licensed products from Disney, DC Comics, Star Wars, My Little Pony, college sports, and more. Your kid can deck out their stuffed companion to look like Bo from Toy Story, snag a mini BB-8, cozy up with a sparkly llama, or even give their plush pal a home that looks just like Spongebob Square Pants' pineapple under the sea for just 10 bucks.

It's a short-lived sale, but it's too epic to miss out on. Plus, it's online so you don't even have to rush over to the mall to take advantage of the discounts. Everything in the sale is a great deal, but if you're still skeptical, here are six products that are worth shopping on short notice.

1. Star Wars Rey Bear Rey Bear Build-A-Bear | $35 $10 See on Build-A-Bear Rey is one of Build-A-Bear's new Star Wars characters, and she comes already decked out in clothes, so you don't even have to buy extra.

2. Mickey's Fantasia Costume Fantasia Costume 3 pc. Build-A-Bear | $18 $10 See on Build-A-Bear Even if your kiddo isn't into Fantasia quite yet, they'll probably still recognize Mickey's iconic wizard outfit. The set comes with three pieces (magic is not included).

3. Colorful Striped Bear Tropical Popsicle Bear Build-A-Bear | $22 $10 See on Build-A-Bear Build-A-Bear's signature collection includes this bright and fun bear. You can dress it up with some fun, equally colorful, outfits or just let it be.

4. Ariel Costume Ariel Costume 3 pc. Build-A-Bear | $16 $10 See on Build-A-Bear If you have a Disney Princess fan, they'll love dressing up their bear with this three-piece Ariel costume. The tail even fits over the bears' legs to really give that mermaid effect.

5. Sloth Slippers Sloth Sequin Slippers Build-A-Bear | $15 $10 Available in S - L See on Build-A-Bear Sloths and sequins are both huge with kids right now, so it's only natural to put them together. Even though your mind may be on spring, there's still a lot of winter left in the year, and some cozy (discounted!) slippers will help keep your kiddo warm.