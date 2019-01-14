If embracing a dude holding a "FREE HUGS" sign isn't your idea of a nice National Hug Day, perhaps you should turn to your local bear-building store instead. Later this month, Build-A-Bear worshop will be selling bears for a fraction of their original price in celebration of National Hug Day — and if you've seen Build-A-Bear's usual prices, you know that's a steal. Here's everything to know about the upcoming sale.

This year, National Hug Day falls on Jan. 21. So on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, guests can come into Build-A-Bear and buy a Lil’ Cub teddy bear for $6, according to press materials sent to Romper. The deal applies in stores across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and Denmark, where the prices are 6 in each respective currency (except in Denmark, where the bears will go for 59kr). Three different Lil' Cub bears will be available as part of the deal: Pudding, Walnut, and Brownie. (Gosh, how cute are those names?)

If you can't make it to Build-A-Bear on Jan. 20 or 21, the store is offering a similar deal online — a selection of bears, which have yet to be announced, will be available for $10 online on those two days.

Courtesy of Build-A-Bear

And don't be fooled by the name — Lil' Cubs are full-sized, at 15 inches long. Most regularly-sized bears are 15 to 17 inches long, and their prices range from $12 to $35 each. So whether you spend $6 or $10 on a bear on National Hug Day, you're still ahead of the game.

“For more than 21 years, Build-A-Bear has been sharing heart and bear hugs with Guests globally, so National Hug Day is a perfect occasion to celebrate the difference that our brand makes in the world,” Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop's president and CEO, said in a statement shared with Romper.

And putting Lil' Cubs on sale isn't all Build-A-Bear is doing for National Hug Day. In honor of the cuddly holiday, Build-A-Bear has named its inaugural Hug AmBEARsador: musician Jason Mraz. Beginning Jan. 18, customers can buy a custom Jason Mraz Build-A-Bear, which will feature Mraz’s signature and a National Hug Day design. The store is also rolling out an album called “Hugs, Hearts & Happiness,” which features the "Build-A-Bear Kids" singing Jason Mraz songs.

“Connecting with people by spreading love through my music, and sharing songs that speak to them in whatever they may be going through, has always been important to me,” Mraz said in a statement. “Together with Build-A-Bear, as a Hug AmBEARsador, we are spreading a universal message to share more love and hugs with everyone — on National Hug Day and every day.”

Courtesy of Build-A-Bear

This is not the only promotion Build-A-Bear has offered as of late. In July, the company held a Pay Your Age Day promotion, in which children could pay the dollar amount of their age for a bear. The day was a bit of a disaster, as stores had to turn away children due to overwhelming crowds. However, as Business Insider recently reported, Build-A-Bear's corporate leaders were happy with the record-breaking foot traffic in stores that day, and it inspired them to roll out a slew of other, less chaotic promotions.

Basically, if you are planning to bring your child to Build-A-Bear for a discounted bear on National Huge Day, prepare for crowds.

