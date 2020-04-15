It has been a few months since she welcomed her first child and while she hasn't said much about her life as a new mom, Cameron Diaz shared a rare update about her daughter, Raddix. During a recent chat with her friend, CEO of Who What Wear Katherine Power, the Charlie's Angels actress revealed that she is loving her new role.

Back in January, Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed their daughter Raddix. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden," Diaz wrote on Instagram at the time. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

Since then, both parents have kept true to their word, but you can't blame Diaz for wanting to share a brief glimpse at her joy when she sat down for a glass of wine with Power. On Tuesday night, the two women sat down for a chat on Instagram Live to catch up after not seeing each other for weeks. And as for what Diaz has been up to, the actress told Power that she and Madden have set up a nightly routine with their little girl, which includes giving her a bath together and then Madden "puts her to bed."

"He's so good. He's such an amazing father," Diaz said. "I'm so lucky he's my baby's daddy. He's so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine, and I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."

When it came to how she feels about being a mom, Diaz said she feels "so, so grateful and so happy."

"I love being a mother," Diaz said. "I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled."

While most families are spending more time at home these days, Diaz said she's already "kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a 3-month-old, or a 3-and-a-half-month old."

"So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," she added. "But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody."

While Cameron Diaz might not want to share photos or too many details of her life with her daughter, this glimpse was just enough to let people know she loves being with her little one.